Celebrate Valentines Day @ Ambassador Hotel Bangkok

Bangkok--8 Feb--Ambassador Hotel Bangkok

14 February 2017. Treat your sweetheart to a special evening at Ambassador Hotel Bangkok. Every couple will receive a chocolate in Hart Shaped Box, two glasses of wine and a red rose.

Am Cafe

Indulge in an exquisite Valentine set dinner at Baht 3,800 net per couple.

Hong Teh Chinese Restaurant

Spend a romantic night by enjoying our Valentine Chinese Set Dinner at Baht 2,588 net per couple.

Surprising your sweetheart on Valentine's Day, the best surprise of all…come to celebrate at Am Cafe and Hong Teh Chinese Restaurant, Ambassador Hotel Bangkok with a romantic dinner from 18.00-22.30 hrs.

For reservation please call 02 254 0444 ext 1562, 1582 or E-mail : fbmbkk@amtel.co.th