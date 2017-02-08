Celebrate Valentines Day @ Ambassador Hotel Bangkok

General Press Releases Wednesday February 8, 2017 12:35
Bangkok--8 Feb--Ambassador Hotel Bangkok
14 February 2017. Treat your sweetheart to a special evening at Ambassador Hotel Bangkok. Every couple will receive a chocolate in Hart Shaped Box, two glasses of wine and a red rose.
Am Cafe
Indulge in an exquisite Valentine set dinner at Baht 3,800 net per couple.
Hong Teh Chinese Restaurant
Spend a romantic night by enjoying our Valentine Chinese Set Dinner at Baht 2,588 net per couple.
Surprising your sweetheart on Valentine's Day, the best surprise of all…come to celebrate at Am Cafe and Hong Teh Chinese Restaurant, Ambassador Hotel Bangkok with a romantic dinner from 18.00-22.30 hrs.
For reservation please call 02 254 0444 ext 1562, 1582 or E-mail : fbmbkk@amtel.co.th

Latest Press Release

Dusit International launches new Thai Cooking Class at selected properties worldwide

Global hospitality company Dusit International has rolled out a new Thai Cooking Class giving participants the chance to learn how to make a selection of Thailand's most famous dishes. Open to hotel guests and the general public at selected Dusit Hotels...

Celebrate Valentines Day @ Ambassador Hotel Bangkok

14 February 2017. Treat your sweetheart to a special evening at Ambassador Hotel Bangkok. Every couple will receive a chocolate in Hart Shaped Box, two glasses of wine and a red rose. Am Cafe Indulge in an exquisite Valentine set dinner at Baht 3,800 net...

Photo Release: 2017 IOC Advancement Committee Meeting

International Federation of Muaythai Amateur (IFMA) led by Dr.Sakchye Tapsuwan, President and Mr.Stephan Fox, General Secretary recently held 2017 IOC Advancement Committee Meeting at Garden Room 2, Ambassador Hotel...

emoji company Announces Acquisition of Rights

The emoji company GmbH announced today that they purchased SABAN BRANDS trademark "emojiville" including all related assets and domain rights. (Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/462220/emoji_company_Logo.jpg ) (Photo:...

Photo Release: Centara Grand Beach Resort Villas Hua Hin received Guest Review Awards 2016 from Booking.com

Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin recently received the "Guest Review Awards 2016" from Booking.com, the world's leader in booking hotels and other accommodations online. The review score 9 out of 10 is a symbol of excellence as a best...

Related Topics

Celebrate Valentine?s Day Ambassador Hotel Bangkok Ambassador Hotel Valentine?s Day Hotel Bangkok Ambassador Valentine?s Chocolate Valentine CELEBRATE