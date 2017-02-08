ITS OYSTER OPULENCE AT ESPRESSO, INTERCONTINENTAL BANGKOK

Bangkok--8 Feb--InterContinental Bangkok

A high point of any evening, Espresso's buffet dinner has just added another must-try to this extravagant dining experience: Oyster Opulence. Savor the world's finest varieties including Fine de Clair, Coffin Bay and Smokey Bay, each complemented by an array of condiments and sauces.

As ever on the bountiful spread are many international cuisines such as Mediterranean, Chinese and Japanese along with Thai favorites. Dish highlights include prime seafood and meat selections in addition to delectable dessert creations. There's something for everyone at Espresso's now better-than-ever sumptuous dinner buffet.

Gather family and friends and set course for Oyster Opulence at Espresso, InterContinental Bangkok.

Available throughout February and March 2017 for dinner from 18:00 to 22:30 hours (Sunday - Thursday) – priced at Baht 1,350++ per person

For more information or to make a reservation, please call: 02 656 0444 ext. 6430 or visit: www.bangkok.intercontinental.com.