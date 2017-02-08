A Lovely Valentines Day Kantary Hotel, Kabinburi

Bangkok--8 Feb--Cape and Kantary Hotels

On 14th February 2017, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. California Steak Restaurant Kantary Hotel, Kabinburi invites you to join a glorious set dinner of food for lovers prepared with love just for you. Take your seat and savour an evening to remember. Start your night with a complimentary Rock Heart Cocktail. Enjoy this enchanting culinary experience for 450++ Baht per person. Children under 12 receive a 50% discount.

More details are available from Kantary Hotel, Kabinburi on: 037-282-699 or by visiting our website at:www.kantarycollection.com.