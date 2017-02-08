HONDA and BBTV Channel 7 along with their alliance reveal list of lady players in Honda LPGA THAILAND 2017,

Bangkok--8 Feb--ABM

Honda Automobile (Thailand) Co., Ltd. represented by Mr. Pitak Pruittisarikorn - Chief Operating Officer and Bangkok Broadcasting &TV Co., Ltd. represented by Mr. Thawesilp Sukaphant- Assistant Managing Director recently joined forces to host the press conference for the 11th Annual "Honda LPGA THAILAND 2017" which is an event that was first established in 2006. They revealed the shortlist of the world's best female professional golfers who will be taking part in this year's event to be held at The Old Course at Siam Country Club Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand, on the 23-26 February 2017.

"Honda LPGA THAILAND 2017" is a world class female professional golf tournament. The total prize money for the event will be 1.6 million USD (approximately 57 million Thai Baht), with other interesting prizes such as a new Honda Civic TURBO RS worth 1,199,000 THB for the first professional to score a Hole-In-One at Hole-16 during tournament days. The field of 70 players will compete in a stroke-play format with no cut-off, consisting of 58 female players from the 2017 LPGA Priority List and 2 of this year's title winners from the Pure Silk-Bahamas LPGA Classic 2017 and the ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open 2017. There will also be 10 invitation spots from the sponsors.

Mr. Pitak Pruittisarikorn, Chief Operating Officer of Honda Automobile (Thailand) Co., Ltd., said, "Honda has been the title sponsor of Honda LPGA THAILAND for 11 years. We are delighted to once again present this world leading tournament for golf lovers of all ages. Fans will enjoy witnessing the unrivalled talents of 58 world-class women golfers from the 2017 LPGA Priority List. Among them are Lexi Thompson (Champion in 2016), Amy Yang (Champion in 2015), Anna Nordqvist (Champion in 2014), Lydia Ko, Stacy Lewis, Suzann Pettersen, Jessica Korda, Cristie Kerr, Brooke M. Henderson etc. including 2 champions of previous tournaments which 2017 Pure Silk Bahamas LPGA Classic just finished, led by Brittany Lincicome as a champion and top-performing Thai professionals Pornanong Phatlum, Moriya and Ariya Jutanugarn. By joint invitation of Honda and Channel 7, ten other renowned golfers including Inbee Park (Champion in 2013), Yani Tseng (Champion in 2011-2012), Ai Miyazato (Champion in 2010), Sandra Gal, Georgia Hall, Nasa Hataoka, Porani Chutichai, and Thailand's rising youth golfers Pajaree Anannarukarn and Attaya Thitikul will also join the tournament. The total playlist is 70 golfers, including 7 Thai golfers. This year's tournament will again showcase another year of excitement that all Thai golf fans should not miss."

Mr. Pitak Pruittisarikorn also added, "We will also continue our tradition of hosting the Honda LPGA Charity Night, an auction for famous golfers' collectibles that will take place during the Charity Night. Some amount of earnings from the event will be donated to the Chaipattana Foundation. BBTV Channel 7 and Honda have initiated a new activity for social responsibility for this event under the banner of: "Honda LPGA THAILAND 2017 – Bicycles for Borrowing Project" that will provide bicycles to a nearby school. We will donate 20 bicycles together with parking lanes, wheel locking tools, pumps and maintenance tools to Marbprachan School in Chonburi province. The students can borrow these bicycles to go to school for free. The objective of this project is to provide an easier commute to school for the youngsters. It is one of Honda's many social responsibility activities that underscores our commitment to contribute to society and support the development of local communities."

Mr. Thawesilp Sukaphant, Assistant Managing Director of Bangkok Broadcasting &TV Co., Ltd. who is the sole rights holder of organizing the LPGA tournament in Thailand, said "From the marvelous success of organizing the tournament for the past 10 years, on behalf of organizing committee, are ready to step forward for the second decade of this tournament. We plan to take it to the next level once again and will also have special activities such as Golf clinic for children, which offers the opportunity and experience to learn golf techniques from top female players in the world – Porani Chutichai in the afternoon of Monday, February 20, 2017, alongside the "Honda LPGA THAILAND 2017 – Bicycles for Borrowing Project" Project at Baan Mabprachan School in Chonburi. Ariya Jutanugarn will join this activity in the morning of Tuesday, February 21, 2017."

"In the afternoon, there is also a Photocall activity, which is an annual activity to photograph famous female players that include – Brooke M. Henderson, Sandra Gal, Alison Lee etc., dressing in Thai traditional costume to promote the tournament and Thailand. Another activity on Wednesday, February 22, 2017, is "Meet The Players" which offers an opportunity for the press and media to interview famous players led by Lydia Ko and Ariya Jutanugarn who are world's no.1 and no.2"

"Furthermore, the roadshow activity, which is geared to promote the "Honda LPGA THAILAND 2017", will offer some special activities for fans to take part before tournament week with game challenges for tournament premiums and admission tickets. The roadshow will start on Wednesday, February 8 at SCB Park / Thursday; February 9 at United Center Building / Friday; February 10 at Bangkok City Tower / Tuesday; February 14 at K Tower and on Wednesday, February 15 at Sathorn Thani Building, which is the last roadshow."

"The live broadcasting of this 4-day tournament will be from 13.00 – 17.00 on Thursday, February 23 to Sunday, February 26, and will be broadcasted worldwide for golf fans in HD. Thai fans can watch live broadcasting on Channel 7 and Channel 35 HD on Thursday, February 23 and Friday, February 24 at 14.00-17.00. On Saturday, February 25 and Sunday, February 26 at 15.00-17.00. In addition, there will be a special camera angle that can be viewed at www.lpgathailand.com and the Honda LPGA THAILAND application from 13.00 to 17.00 hrs." Mr. Thawesilp added.

Ariya Jutanugarn is one of the players who golf fans will keep their eyes on during the event as she is one of the most promising Thai players with a chance to win the title. She has played in the Honda LPGA THAILAND 8 times since 2007 when she was only an 11-year-old amateur player. Her most remarkable achievement was in 2013, when she came very close to winning the championship but was pipped at the post by Inbee Park.

Golf fans can purchase admission tickets at Thaiticketmajor (Thursday, February 23 and Friday, February 24: 300 THB/day; Saturday, February 25: 400 THB; Sunday, February 26: 500 THB; Four-Day Package: 800 THB. Free entry for children below 18 years old and senior citizens over 60 years old). The gate opening time is at 08.30 hrs. on February 23-24 and at 08.00 hrs. on February 25-26. News of Honda LPGA THAILAND 2017 can be found at www.lpgathailand.com and fanpage: Honda LPGA THAILAND.

Honda LPGA THAILAND 2017 is well supported and sponsored by Honda Automobile (Thailand) Co., Ltd., Tourism Authority of Thailand, Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau, Betagro Public Company Limited, Bank of Ayudha Public Company Limited, AIS, SIAM GS SALES CO., LTD., SIAM DAIKIN SALES CO., LTD., Rolex, Siam Country Club Company Limited, Dusit Thani Pattaya, Bangkok Hospital Pattaya, HP Inc (Thailand) Ltd., First Inter Business Ltd., Thainamthip Commercial Co., Ltd., LG Electronics Thailand Co., Ltd. CNX GOLF CO., LTD., and Volvik Thailand.