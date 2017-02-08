Photo Release: Krungsri Exclusive Signature Organizes #Up Journey with Signature in Tokyo

Bangkok--8 Feb--Maxima Consultants

Mrs.Pavika Srisangnam, Vice President of Krungsriayudhya Card Co., Ltd., recently led a group of Krungsri Exclusive Signature and Krungsri Signature credit card holders to experience "UP Journey with Signature: Superior Gourmet Tour in Tokyo", an exceptional journey to enjoy Tokyo's Michelin-starred restaurants and attractive lifestyle destinations in Japan. The exclusive trip was joined by M.L.Parson Svasti, a well-known food critic and expert.

Seen in photo was Mrs.Pavika Srisangnam (first row : 5th left-wearing hat) among Krungsri Signature credit card holders at Mount Fuji.