Photo Release: Krungsri Exclusive Signature Organizes #Up Journey with Signature in Tokyo

Photo Release: Krungsri Exclusive Signature Organizes #Up Journey with Signature in TokyoGeneral Press Releases Wednesday February 8, 2017 17:03
Mrs.Pavika Srisangnam, Vice President of Krungsriayudhya Card Co., Ltd., recently led a group of Krungsri Exclusive Signature and Krungsri Signature credit card holders to experience "UP Journey with Signature: Superior Gourmet Tour in Tokyo", an exceptional journey to enjoy Tokyo's Michelin-starred restaurants and attractive lifestyle destinations in Japan. The exclusive trip was joined by M.L.Parson Svasti, a well-known food critic and expert.
