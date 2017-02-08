Pink Passion Spa Retreat At Devarana Spa, dusitD2 chiang mai

General Press Releases Wednesday February 8, 2017 17:10
Bangkok--8 Feb--dusitD2 chiang mai

Treat your sweetheart to Valentine's Day to remember with a thorough pampering at Devarana Spa where, in celebration of the month of love, we are offering a Pink Passion body scrub and a blissful massage inspired the vibrant colours of romance.

Featuring dragon fruit and pink rose as the main ingredients, the lukewarm Pink Passion body scrub is high in AHA acid which helps to rejuvenate skin cells. Fresh rose petals and rice granules meanwhile further nourish the skin. After the body scrub, the relaxing journey is made complete with a relaxing massage of your choice.

The Pink Passion Spa Retreat is available throughout February 2017 at all Devarana Spas in Thailand, Philippines, Maldives, Nairobi, Guam and Cairo.
The 1.5 hour Pink Passion Spa Retreat includes:
30-min Pink Passion Body Scrub
60-min Aromatic Oil Massage of your choice
Price*: per person per couple
  • Devarana Spa at dusitD2 chiang mai THB 2,950++ THB 5,500++
* Prices are subject to 10% service charge and applicable local government tax.
For more information, please contact:
Devarana Spa at dusitD2 chiang mai +66 5325 2511 | chiangmai@devaranaspa.com

