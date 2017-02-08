Pink Passion Spa Retreat At Devarana Spa, dusitD2 chiang mai

Pink Passion Spa Retreat At Devarana Spa, dusitD2 chiang maiGeneral Press Releases Wednesday February 8, 2017 17:10
Treat your sweetheart to Valentine's Day to remember with a thorough pampering at Devarana Spa where, in celebration of the month of love, we are offering a Pink Passion body scrub and a blissful massage inspired the vibrant colours of romance.
Featuring dragon fruit and pink rose as the main ingredients, the lukewarm Pink Passion body scrub is high in AHA acid which helps to rejuvenate skin cells. Fresh rose petals and rice granules meanwhile further nourish the skin. After the body scrub, the relaxing journey is made complete with a relaxing massage of your choice.
- Devarana Spa at dusitD2 chiang mai THB 2,950++ THB 5,500++
Latest Press Release
Let's celebrate the month of love with the Rose Infused Couple's Ritual specially created for the couples at Spa Cenvaree, Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin. Experience the ultimate in sensual decadence with this luxurious spa ritual in...
Pick up InterContinental Pattaya Resort vouchers, for accommodation, F&B and Amburaya Spa, and exclusively available at the Thai Teaw Thai 2017 travel fair, from 2-5 March 2017, at Plenary Hall, Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre. Save on...
Treat your sweetheart to Valentine's Day to remember with a thorough pampering at Devarana Spa where, in celebration of the month of love, we are offering a Pink Passion body scrub and a blissful massage inspired the vibrant colours of romance. Featuring...
Mrs.Pavika Srisangnam, Vice President of Krungsriayudhya Card Co., Ltd., recently led a group of Krungsri Exclusive Signature and Krungsri Signature credit card holders to experience "UP Journey with Signature: Superior Gourmet Tour in Tokyo", an...
The SQUARE at Novotel Bangkok Ploenchit Sukhumvit is already well known for its weekend seafood buffet. Every Friday to Sunday guests choose from a tremendous variety of premium seafood featuring oyster, prawn, New Zealand mussel, rock lobster, Alaska...