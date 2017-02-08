Its #All About Curry at Mistral Restaurant

Bangkok--8 Feb--PULLMAN BANGKOK HOTEL G

Buffet-goers and curry-lovers, start the month of February dining in style at Pullman Bangkok Hotel G on Silom Road! From 1st February until 28th February, don't miss our superb 'All About Curry' lunch buffet promotion at Mistral Restaurant.

In addition to an array of international dishes, our lunch buffet will feature delicious curries from around the world. Highlights include classic Thai green curry with fish balls stuffed with salted eggs and eggplant, Indian tikka masala and fragrant yellow fish curry with sweet potato and cucumber relish. You can also savour lamb broth with chick peas, Malaysian beef Rendang, Chinese bamboo soup with chicken and herbs, and much more.

The lunch buffet is available on Monday – Sunday from 12pm until 2:30pm for only THB 699 net per person including a soft drinks, coffee or tea.

For further information and reservations, please call 0 2352 4000 or email: H3616@accor.com. Visit our website www.pullmanbangkokhotelG.com or like us onwww.facebook.com/pullmanbangkokhotelG.