New Treasures of the Sea Await During #Seafood Unlimited at Novotel Bangkok Ploenchit Sukhumvit

General Press Releases Wednesday February 8, 2017 16:52
Bangkok--8 Feb--Novotel Bangkok Ploenchit Sukhumvit
Bangkok's best seafood dinner just got even better!

The SQUARE at Novotel Bangkok Ploenchit Sukhumvit is already well known for its weekend seafood buffet. Every Friday to Sunday guests choose from a tremendous variety of premium seafood featuring oyster, prawn, New Zealand mussel, rock lobster, Alaska king crab, either on ice or grilled over charcoal flame at our live kitchen.

Upgraded seafood offer 'Seafood Unlimited' a new look of our weekend seafood dinner buffet, where the chefs select only fresh and fine fruits of the sea to make you an unforgettable seafood dinner experience. Come and savor your favorite oyster, prawn, New Zealand mussel, Alaska king crab.

Our Seafood Unlimited also features a highlight seafood items. Every month, the buffet line highlighted with new and difference seafood menu.

Other seafood dishes on The SQUARE'S Seafood Unlimited buffet include sushi and sashimi. And while it may be a night of seafood, more choices abound such as foie gras and a selection of Indian curries. Tempting desserts await too.

Seafood Unlimited at The SQUARE restaurant is available every Friday to Sunday from 6.00 p.m. to 10.00 p.m. price THB 1,399++ per person. Holders of selected credit cards and Accor Plus members receive special offer.

New Treasures of the Sea: Seafood Unlimited at Novotel Bangkok Ploenchit Sukhumvit
Date: Every Friday to Sunday
Time: 6.00 p.m. to 10.00 p.m.
Price: THB 1,399++ per person
Reservations: 02 305 6000 ext. 1632
Website: www.novotelbangkokploenchit.com/special-offers

Latest Press Release

New Treasures of the Sea Await During #Seafood Unlimited at Novotel Bangkok Ploenchit Sukhumvit

The SQUARE at Novotel Bangkok Ploenchit Sukhumvit is already well known for its weekend seafood buffet. Every Friday to Sunday guests choose from a tremendous variety of premium seafood featuring oyster, prawn, New Zealand mussel, rock lobster, Alaska...

It#s hot! It#s delicious! Its Dim sum. Ming Xing restaurant

Invite you to experience our large selections full of delicious tastes such as Shanghai Xiaolong Pao, Pork and shrimp dumplings, Shrimp dumplings, Rice noodles stuffed with spinach and Fish maw dumplings and so much more is ready to serve you at 11:00 am...

ITS OYSTER OPULENCE AT ESPRESSO, INTERCONTINENTAL BANGKOK

A high point of any evening, Espresso's buffet dinner has just added another must-try to this extravagant dining experience: Oyster Opulence. Savor the world's finest varieties including Fine de Clair, Coffin Bay and Smokey Bay, each complemented by an...

Koh Jum Beach Villas The romantic place to make your Valentine#s Day memorable.

A love-filled "Stay of your dreams" in our One Bedroom Beach Villa for only THB 7,345++ per night, including (during the stay) one Romantic Valentine's Candlelight Dinner and a bottle of Wine. Price exclusive of 10% service charge and 7% government...

HONDA and BBTV Channel 7 along with their alliance reveal list of lady players in Honda LPGA THAILAND 2017,

Honda Automobile (Thailand) Co., Ltd. represented by Mr. Pitak Pruittisarikorn - Chief Operating Officer and Bangkok Broadcasting &TV Co., Ltd. represented by Mr. Thawesilp Sukaphant- Assistant Managing Director recently joined forces to host the...

Related Topics

Novotel Bangkok Ploenchit Sukhumvit Novotel Bangkok Ploenchit Ploenchit Sukhumvit Seafood Unlimited premium seafood Novotel Bangkok Seafood Buffet New Zealand ploenchit Sukhumvit