New Treasures of the Sea Await During #Seafood Unlimited at Novotel Bangkok Ploenchit Sukhumvit

Bangkok--8 Feb--Novotel Bangkok Ploenchit Sukhumvit

Bangkok's best seafood dinner just got even better!

The SQUARE at Novotel Bangkok Ploenchit Sukhumvit is already well known for its weekend seafood buffet. Every Friday to Sunday guests choose from a tremendous variety of premium seafood featuring oyster, prawn, New Zealand mussel, rock lobster, Alaska king crab, either on ice or grilled over charcoal flame at our live kitchen.

Upgraded seafood offer 'Seafood Unlimited' a new look of our weekend seafood dinner buffet, where the chefs select only fresh and fine fruits of the sea to make you an unforgettable seafood dinner experience. Come and savor your favorite oyster, prawn, New Zealand mussel, Alaska king crab.

Our Seafood Unlimited also features a highlight seafood items. Every month, the buffet line highlighted with new and difference seafood menu.

Other seafood dishes on The SQUARE'S Seafood Unlimited buffet include sushi and sashimi. And while it may be a night of seafood, more choices abound such as foie gras and a selection of Indian curries. Tempting desserts await too.

Seafood Unlimited at The SQUARE restaurant is available every Friday to Sunday from 6.00 p.m. to 10.00 p.m. price THB 1,399++ per person. Holders of selected credit cards and Accor Plus members receive special offer.

New Treasures of the Sea: Seafood Unlimited at Novotel Bangkok Ploenchit Sukhumvit

Date: Every Friday to Sunday

Time: 6.00 p.m. to 10.00 p.m.

Price: THB 1,399++ per person

Reservations: 02 305 6000 ext. 1632

Website: www.novotelbangkokploenchit.com/special-offers