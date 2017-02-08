Photo Release: PRUDENTIAL LIFE ASSURANCE SUPPORTS THE THAI RED CROSS WITH BLOOD DONATION ACTIVITY GIVE BLOOD..SAVE LIFE

Bangkok--8 Feb--Prudential Life Assurance

Mr. Vishwanath Pasupathy, Chief Marketing Officer, along with executives and staff of Prudential Life Assurance (Thailand) Public Co., Ltd., took part in the activity "Give Blood…Save Life" by giving blood donation which will be used by the Thai Red Cross when the need arises.

The activity was held on January 30th , 2017 at the company's head office on Sathorn Road.