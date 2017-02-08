Photo Release: 2017 IOC Advancement Committee Meeting

Bangkok--8 Feb--Ambassador Hotel Bangkok International Federation of Muaythai Amateur (IFMA) led by Dr.Sakchye Tapsuwan, President and Mr.Stephan Fox, General Secretary recently held 2017 IOC Advancement Committee Meeting at Garden Room 2, Ambassador Hotel Bangkok

