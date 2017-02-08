Dee Lite Love Scene

Bangkok--8 Feb--Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok

Post your messages of love on our heart-shaped macaroons when dining at Dee Lite on February 10-17, 2017 and you could win a fabulous night for two at the DoubleTree by Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok with a Prosecco breakfast served in your room.

Post a VDO clip of your heart-shaped macaroons with a cool caption on Facebook and/or Instagram using the hashtags #DeeLiteLoveScene and #DoubleTreeBkk during your Valentine's dinner. Don't forget to zoom in so that the judges can read your messages!

We will announce the lucky winner on the hotel's Facebook page at 11.00 hrs on February 18, 2017, stay tuned!.

Terms and conditions:

-VDO clip must be taken at Dee Lite restaurant during dinner time on February 10-17, 2017 only

VDO clip must be posted via Facebook or Instagram with a cool, eye-catching caption

VDO clip must use the correct hash tags: #DeeLiteLoveScene #DoubleTreeBkk only

Only one VDO clip will be selected and must comply with all terms and conditions

The decision of the judges is final. There is no cash equivalent

DoubleTree by Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok: www.facebook.com/DoubletreeSukhumvit