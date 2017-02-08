Dee Lite Love Scene

Dee Lite Love SceneGeneral Press Releases Wednesday February 8, 2017 09:33
Post your messages of love on our heart-shaped macaroons when dining at Dee Lite on February 10-17, 2017 and you could win a fabulous night for two at the DoubleTree by Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok with a Prosecco breakfast served in your room.
Post a VDO clip of your heart-shaped macaroons with a cool caption on Facebook and/or Instagram using the hashtags #DeeLiteLoveScene and #DoubleTreeBkk during your Valentine's dinner. Don't forget to zoom in so that the judges can read your messages!
- VDO clip must be posted via Facebook or Instagram with a cool, eye-catching caption
- VDO clip must use the correct hash tags: #DeeLiteLoveScene #DoubleTreeBkk only
- Only one VDO clip will be selected and must comply with all terms and conditions
- The decision of the judges is final. There is no cash equivalent
