Valentines Day Special at Deck1 Chiang Mai

Valentines Day Special at Deck1 Chiang MaiGeneral Press Releases Thursday February 9, 2017 12:31
Come and celebrate this year's Valentine's with your loved ones at the most romantic spot in Chiang Mai by the Ping River. Enjoy the delectable 4 Course Set Dinner choosing from various Chef's Special Selections such as Grilled Scallop with Beetroot and Apple Sauce, Lobster Bisque Soup, Grilled Beef Sirloin with Very Berry Sauce, Valentine's Special Dessert and much more. Ending the night of the Celebration with a complimentary Glass of Rose Wine. All for only 1,500 THB++ / person
Latest Press Release
Mitr Phol Group and The Thailand Research Fund (TRF) under Research and Researchers for Industry (RRi) Program signed a memorandum of understanding for supporting postgraduate research project in biotechnology, aiming to encourage the creation of...
Come and celebrate this year's Valentine's with your loved ones at the most romantic spot in Chiang Mai by the Ping River. Enjoy the delectable 4 Course Set Dinner choosing from various Chef's Special Selections such as Grilled Scallop with Beetroot and...
With good compliment from weekend buffets lovers, Hotel Muse Bangkok proudly extends the period of our special weekend lunch buffets at Babette's | The Steakhouse Bangkok to celebrate the special occasion of our 5th anniversary from now – 26th...
Amari Watergate Bangkok has found a way to help you show your sweetheart just how much they mean to you by preparing a delectable four-course set dinner to be served on Tuesday, 14 February 2017 from 18:00 to 22:00 hrs. You can choose to spend the most...
If you're looking for fresh breathing place, baked breads, pastries and fragrant afternoon tea set, we offered you at Zing Bakery at Centara Grand at CentralWorld Our talented Pastry Chef and his team have created a multi-colored array of classic sweet...