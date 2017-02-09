Valentines Day Special at Deck1 Chiang Mai

Bangkok--9 Feb--Siamwellness Group

Come and celebrate this year's Valentine's with your loved ones at the most romantic spot in Chiang Mai by the Ping River. Enjoy the delectable 4 Course Set Dinner choosing from various Chef's Special Selections such as Grilled Scallop with Beetroot and Apple Sauce, Lobster Bisque Soup, Grilled Beef Sirloin with Very Berry Sauce, Valentine's Special Dessert and much more. Ending the night of the Celebration with a complimentary Glass of Rose Wine. All for only 1,500 THB++ / person

Book now at 053 302 788. Seating preferences on first-come-first-serve basis