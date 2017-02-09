Centerpoint of Siam Square welcomes all to the #Single Party (Couples Never Understand)

Bangkok--9 Feb--4D Communications General Manager Premin Lenoraset of the Centerpoint of Siam Square Shopping Center is preparing to throw the 'Single Party (Couples Never Understand)' for both single people and those in relationship to have fun with many crazy activities and win the opportunity to meet and greet with Alek Theeradeth and the Love Sick gang at the B. Duck Cafe. Enjoy a concert from Love Sick the Series and shop for chic gifts at the Hipster Market. The activity will be held on 14 February at the activity space in front of the Centerpoint of Siam Square. For more information, please visitwww.facebook.com/centerpointofsiamsquare.

