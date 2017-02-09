Sky-High Valentines Fine Dining at ZOOM Sky Bar Restaurant

Bangkok--9 Feb--Anantara Sathorn Bangkok

If you are searching for a special day to impress your beloved and give a 'yes' answer to every happening moment, ZOOM Sky Bar & Restaurant presents you an unforgettable memory of love. Experiencing a special 5-course meal designed only for this Valentine's surrounded by lights and clouds from 40th floor or atop Anantara Sathorn Bangkok Hotel on this coming 14th February.

What are you looking for on Valentine's Day? Tasty dishes? A romantic scenery? Privacy? A smooth date? ZOOM Sky Bar & Restaurant perched atop Anantara Sathorn Bangkok Hotel on its 40th floor, is now ready to serve a perfect and remarkable moment to you and your love. Featuring 360-degree view of Bangkok city above all the fuss, ZOOM Sky Bar & Restaurant let you take in a scenic twilight of the horizon that day gradually faded to night. As if there's only love and you exist and embraced by the dark velvet skies. Chefs have delicately created and served the finest freshly-made cuisines that are full of savour, nutrition, quality, and eclectic mixture of all the selected 5-course together to fulfil a part of your smooth and precious memory on this Valentine's Day, which is only THB 6,999 per couple including a glass of bubbles or add one bottle of Champagne for THB 9,999 (Prices are subject to 10% service charge and government tax).

The five course menu starts with Amuse Bouche of Japanese oyster with champagne zabaglione. Then tastes the mix of nature by The Sea No. 3 that brings Dashi brine scallop, Stone crab, Squid ink, Pickle beetroot, Passionfruit, Orange cured salmon, and Smoked caviar together. Take Energy liquid, a Parma ham soup, with Salt baked duck egg, Lobster, and Hazelnut oil, and Apple Snow which Granny Smith is extra frozen before having the main course. There are 2 choices for this course: Monk fish - Butter poached monkfish with Edamame, Red wine cabbage, and Tarragon, or Dried aged beef - New York striploin with Turnip, Porcini, and Shank ravioli; the main course is served with Camembert, Black truffle, and Chili cracker. Lastly, fulfil the priceless memory by White Chocolate sorbet come with Chocolate, Rose, Pliable chocolate, and Cherry where plenty of essences are perfectly blended together just like love that is not only a taste of sweetness but a finest mixture of all flavours.

For reservations or inquiries, please contact

ZOOM Sky Bar & Restaurant at Anantara Sathorn Bangkok

Tel: +66 2 210 9000; Email: bangkoksathorn@anantara.com