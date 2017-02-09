Photo Release: Gold worth over 12 million baht awarded to OCS Groups long-serving employees

Bangkok--9 Feb--DC Consultants and Marketing Communications Ringaile Saviciene (fourth right), Deputy Director for Trade and Investment at the British Embassy in Bangkok, presides over the Long Service Award Ceremony 2017 and presents certificates of honour to OCS Group companies' long-serving, dedicated employees. There are 280 employees awarded gold weighing a combined 590 baht and worth more than 12 million baht. Also participating in the ceremony are Heather Suksem OBE (third left), CEO of OCS South, Southeast Asia and Middle East; Thana Thiramanus, Managing Director of OCS Southeast Asia; Harjeet Drubra (second left), Chief Financial Officer of OCS South, Southeast Asia and Middle East, Sebastian Power (second right), Chief Operating Officer, PCS Security and Facility Services Limited; and Manan Sancunakorn (left), Human Resources Director and PCS Security and Facility Services Limited.

