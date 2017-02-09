Valentines day @ Gourmetbar

Valentines day @ GourmetbarGeneral Press Releases Thursday February 9, 2017 11:52
The month of love is upon us and we have special desserts, drinks and promotions at the GourmetBar. With floor to ceiling windows and a modern and inviting feel, it's the perfect place for a romantic time. A melt-in-your-mouth chocolate lava cake awaits you with specialty cocktails inspired by the infamous couple, Rose and Jack. If you don't have that special someone, don't fret! The GourmetBar will host a Ladies' night every Friday with a drink special. For only 499++ THB, get free flow of white wine, red wine, sparkling wine, classic cocktails, Sangria, Singha draught and soft drinks. The GourmetBar also has a live DJ every Friday night, so grab your girlfriends and come hang out us!
