Valentines day @ Gourmetbar

Bangkok--9 Feb--Novotel Bangkok on Siam Square

The month of love is upon us and we have special desserts, drinks and promotions at the GourmetBar. With floor to ceiling windows and a modern and inviting feel, it's the perfect place for a romantic time. A melt-in-your-mouth chocolate lava cake awaits you with specialty cocktails inspired by the infamous couple, Rose and Jack. If you don't have that special someone, don't fret! The GourmetBar will host a Ladies' night every Friday with a drink special. For only 499++ THB, get free flow of white wine, red wine, sparkling wine, classic cocktails, Sangria, Singha draught and soft drinks. The GourmetBar also has a live DJ every Friday night, so grab your girlfriends and come hang out us!

For more information, please call 02-209-8888 extension Gourmet bar or visit the websitehttp://www.novotelbkk.com/th/bars-restaurants/gourmetbar/

