Treat your sweetheart on Valentines Day at Amari Watergate Bangkok

Treat your sweetheart on Valentines Day at Amari Watergate BangkokGeneral Press Releases Thursday February 9, 2017 12:14
Amari Watergate Bangkok has found a way to help you show your sweetheart just how much they mean to you by preparing a delectable four-course set dinner to be served on Tuesday, 14 February 2017 from 18:00 to 22:00 hrs.
You can choose to spend the most romantic evening of the year in the vibrant and lively ambience of Amaya Food Gallery or in the breezy outdoors by the poolside against a breath-taking view of Bangkok city. This succulent set dinner starts off with an Alaskan King Crab & Avocado Salad served with winter truffles, salmon caviar, a Parmigianino basket and mesclun leaves, followed by a choice of soups, such as Beetroot & Wild Cherry Tomato Soup or Double-boiled Black Chicken & Morel Essence. The main course features signature highlights, including a choice of Pan-roasted Venison Fillet or Chardonnay Poached Snow Fish. The dinner is finished off with a mouth-watering dessert—White Chocolate & Raspberry Yoghurt Mousse—designed with the special occasion of Valentine's Day in mind.
