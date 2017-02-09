Treat your sweetheart on Valentines Day at Amari Watergate Bangkok

General Press Releases Thursday February 9, 2017 12:14
Bangkok--9 Feb--Amari Watergate Bangkok

Amari Watergate Bangkok has found a way to help you show your sweetheart just how much they mean to you by preparing a delectable four-course set dinner to be served on Tuesday, 14 February 2017 from 18:00 to 22:00 hrs.

You can choose to spend the most romantic evening of the year in the vibrant and lively ambience of Amaya Food Gallery or in the breezy outdoors by the poolside against a breath-taking view of Bangkok city. This succulent set dinner starts off with an Alaskan King Crab & Avocado Salad served with winter truffles, salmon caviar, a Parmigianino basket and mesclun leaves, followed by a choice of soups, such as Beetroot & Wild Cherry Tomato Soup or Double-boiled Black Chicken & Morel Essence. The main course features signature highlights, including a choice of Pan-roasted Venison Fillet or Chardonnay Poached Snow Fish. The dinner is finished off with a mouth-watering dessert—White Chocolate & Raspberry Yoghurt Mousse—designed with the special occasion of Valentine's Day in mind.

The two romantic packages you can choose from are as follows:
• Valentine's Day at Amaya Food Gallery on the 4th floor of the hotel, priced at 4,000 THB++ per couple.
• Valentine's Day at the Pool Bar on the 8th floor of the hotel, priced at 4,999 THB++ per couple.
You can cherish your moment together in a private cabana with a bottle of champagne.
For more information or reservations, please contact Amari Watergate at +66 (0) 2653 9000.

