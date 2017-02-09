High Tea Set at Zing Bakery, Centara Grand at CentralWorld

Bangkok--9 Feb--Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld

If you're looking for fresh breathing place, baked breads, pastries and fragrant afternoon tea set, we offered you at Zing Bakery at Centara Grand at CentralWorld

Our talented Pastry Chef and his team have created a multi-colored array of classic sweet and savory pastries, such as Paris Brest, Éclair Chocolate, Mille Feuille Vanilla, Pâte à Choux, plus Assorted Macaroons. And even more with Foie Gras Terrine, Tuna Tartar and Smoked Salmon with sour cream and chives. All of this can be enjoyed with a selection of fine teas, such as the distinctive "Ice Eternal Summer Tea" and "Hot Smoky Earl Grey Tea" teas. 'Parisian tea-time' costs only THB 699++ for Couple, and is available every day from 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm. The set is containing two different TWG tea flavors and delicious confections.

Don't miss the chance to the advantage of the Happy Hours everyday from 18.00 pm to 21.00 pm and get 50% discount.

For more information or reservations, please contact 02-100-6255 or email: diningcgcw@chr.co.th