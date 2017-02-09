A Feast of Flavors at Orchid Cafe

A Feast of Flavors at Orchid CafeGeneral Press Releases Thursday February 9, 2017 10:36
Featured highlights will include succulent 120-day grain-fed prime Australian beef from the carving station. There will also be a fabulous selection of seafood dishes such as squid ink cannelloni with crab meat and zucchini, crispy black cod fish with sun dried tomato sauce, braised tentacles of octopus with black olives and potatoes, as well as seafood on ice.
The winner of TripAdvisor "Certificate of Excellence", Orchid Cafe is a renowned all day dining venue featuring one of the finest buffets in Bangkok. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner it offers guests a fabulous array of delicious international dishes and an expansive a la carte menu. The incomparable gourmet buffet includes the freshest seafood, authentic Thai cuisine, Japanese sushi, sashimi and tempura, exotic Indian dishes, and Middle Eastern favorites. The carvery also offers premium quality meats such as prime beef and lamb. There is also an irresistible choice of desserts and cheeses.
Latest Press Release
Standard Chartered Bank (Thai) is pleased to invite you to attend Global Research Media Briefing 2017. The event will provide an opportunity for the bank's team of economists from both the global, the regional and the domestic levels to present their...
Once in a year with the sweetest and the most romantic festival, Valentine's Day, celebrate the season of love and care at Centara Watergate Pavillion Hotel Bangkok with the special love ones. Relish the significant moment with our most exclusive...
In February and March, Orchid Cafe welcomes diners with new additions to the renowned buffet lunch and dinner. Featured highlights will include succulent 120-day grain-fed prime Australian beef from the carving station. There will also be a fabulous...
InterContinental Bangkok's signature Fireplace Grill and Bar restaurant is marking its half century milestone anniversary with the visit of legendary 2-star Michelin Chef Jean-Marc Banzo this 1st and 2nd March, who will be presenting a six-course French...
Hair Expert and Social Media Maven to Join the TRESemme All-Female Team of Lead Hair Stylists at New York Fashion Week TRESemme is taking a stance within the male-dominated haircare industry by enlisting an all-female team of stylists, led by celebrity...