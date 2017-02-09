Bangkok--9 Feb--Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit

In February and March, Orchid Cafe welcomes diners with new additions to the renowned buffet lunch and dinner.

Featured highlights will include succulent 120-day grain-fed prime Australian beef from the carving station. There will also be a fabulous selection of seafood dishes such as squid ink cannelloni with crab meat and zucchini, crispy black cod fish with sun dried tomato sauce, braised tentacles of octopus with black olives and potatoes, as well as seafood on ice.

To end your gourmet buffet, don't miss the heavenly new desserts, pistachio white chocolate mousse and cannoli filled with ricotta cheese.

The winner of TripAdvisor "Certificate of Excellence", Orchid Cafe is a renowned all day dining venue featuring one of the finest buffets in Bangkok. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner it offers guests a fabulous array of delicious international dishes and an expansive a la carte menu. The incomparable gourmet buffet includes the freshest seafood, authentic Thai cuisine, Japanese sushi, sashimi and tempura, exotic Indian dishes, and Middle Eastern favorites. The carvery also offers premium quality meats such as prime beef and lamb. There is also an irresistible choice of desserts and cheeses.

Join us for a feast of flavors at Orchid Cafe in February and March for a fabulous Buffet experience.

Lunch and Dinner Buffet

Lunch Buffet: 12.00 – 14.30 hours (Monday – Saturday) 1,200++ Baht per adult and 850++ Baht per child

Dinner Buffet: 18.00 – 22.30 hours (Monday – Thursday) 1,600++ Baht per adult and 1,100++ Baht per child

Weekend Grande Seafood Dinner Buffet

Dinner Buffet: 18.00 – 22.30 hours (Friday – Sunday) 1,950++ Baht per adult and 1,200++ Baht per child

The Grande Club and SPG members enjoy special privileges.

For further information, please contact: 02 6498355, email dining.sgs@luxurycollection.com or visit our online store at www.sheratongrandesukhumvit.com/en/store