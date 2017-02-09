FABULOUS HOTEL MUSE BANGKOK 5TH ANNIVERSARY RETURN OF WEEKEND LUNCH BUFFET AT BABETTES | THE STEAKHOUSE BANGKOK

Bangkok--9 Feb--Hotel Muse Bangkok Langsuan

With good compliment from weekend buffets lovers, Hotel Muse Bangkok proudly extends the period of our special weekend lunch buffets at Babette's | The Steakhouse Bangkok to celebrate the special occasion of our 5th anniversary from now – 26th February 2017.

Every Saturday and Sunday, you can enjoy a feast of gourmet delights in the stylish surroundings of Babette's | The Steakhouse Bangkok for just THB 555++ per person (normal price THB 1,200++ per person).

The weekend buffets will include a station with an irresistible array of appetizers such as mini crepes with salmon, dill, yoghurt and cucumber, beef tartar, gazpacho shots, puff pastry rolls with tomato and mozzarella, cranberry brie and prosciutto on crostini, chili lime shrimp cups, and much more. There will also be Thai winged bean and shrimp salad, spicy seafood salad, and shrimp and lemongrass salad, and western Niçoise and Greek salads, and a selection ofhomemade soups.

Meat lovers can enjoy highlights from the special carving station including gammon, chuck roast, whole chicken, slow cooked lamb shoulder, and sweet and spicy pork ribs. The weekend buffets also include a seafood station offering a fresh catch of king crab legs, green shell mussels, Canadian lobster, platters of smoked salmon and prawns, soft shell crabs, and more. The fabulous buffet will end with a mouth-watering choice of desserts including a crepe station, a chocolate fountain with fresh fruits, caramel cheesecake, classic French tarte tatin, and many more decadent sweet treats.

From now – 28th February 2017, diners spending a minimum of THB 555++ per food and beverage bill at Hotel MuseBangkok can enter a lucky draw with a monthly grand prize of a "Luxury Staycation Package" valued at THB 200,000++ to stay in Paranim Penthouse. The fabulous prize includes a round trip for limousine pick-up, one luxury dinner at Medici Kitchen & Bar with a live opera performance, in-room breakfast served by Executive Sous Chef Adul Jornjaroen, and a cooking class at Babette's | The Steakhouse Bangkok.

Enter Babette's - The Steakhouse Bangkok and you are transported to an era of glitz and glamour with Art Deco interiors, comfy leather armchairs to sink into, clinking Champagne flutes, and a sultry ambience punctuated with the riff of live jazz. The stylish venue is located on the 19th floor of the multi-award-winning Hotel Muse Bangkok with glittering city views.

Our fabulous gourmet weekend lunch buffets are served from 12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m. from now – 26th February 2017.

Join the celebration. Don't miss our special 5th anniversary weekend lunch buffets at Babette's | The Steakhouse Bangkok!

For reservations or more information, please call 02 630 4000 or visit website at www.hotelmusebangkok.com