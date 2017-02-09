INDULGE IN AN INTIMATE DINNER ON VALENTINES DAY AT CAFe CLAIRE

Bangkok--9 Feb--oriental residence bangkok

Cafe Claire at Oriental Residence Bangkok invites you to delight in an intimate dinner for two in the elegant and Parisian setting that makes Cafe Claire the favourite choice among those who seek privacy.

On the memorable occasion of Valentine's Day, Cafe Claire has prepared a 6-course set dinner in a French bistro style that will set the scene for a romantic evening to remember. Featuring delectable delicacies such as Pan Seared Duck Liver, Beef Cheek Lasagna, Grilled Garden Pea Soup with Vegetable Tempura, Slow-Cooked Seabass Fillet and finishing off with Baba Au Rhum aux Fruit Melanges (Mixed Fruits and Baba Rum) with a zesty Strawberry Sorbet served within the meal.

This promotion is available exclusively on February 14, 2017 at 18:00 – 22:00.

The Valentine's Day Set Dinner is priced at 3,000 THB net per couple.

For more information and reservations, please call Cafe Claire at 66 (0) 2125 9000 ext. 9080 or email reservations@oriental-residence.com.