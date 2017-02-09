INDULGE IN AN INTIMATE DINNER ON VALENTINES DAY AT CAFe CLAIRE

INDULGE IN AN INTIMATE DINNER ON VALENTINES DAY AT CAFe CLAIREGeneral Press Releases Thursday February 9, 2017 16:35
On the memorable occasion of Valentine's Day, Cafe Claire has prepared a 6-course set dinner in a French bistro style that will set the scene for a romantic evening to remember. Featuring delectable delicacies such as Pan Seared Duck Liver, Beef Cheek Lasagna, Grilled Garden Pea Soup with Vegetable Tempura, Slow-Cooked Seabass Fillet and finishing off with Baba Au Rhum aux Fruit Melanges (Mixed Fruits and Baba Rum) with a zesty Strawberry Sorbet served within the meal.
Latest Press Release
The Al Meroz Hotel, Thailand's leading halal-friendly property on Ramkhamhaeng Road, target occupancy of 82% this year. The 242-room hotel is the brainchild of prominent Thai-Muslim businessman Mr. Rausak Mulsap, President and CEO of Al Meroz Hotel who,...
Cafe Claire at Oriental Residence Bangkok invites you to delight in an intimate dinner for two in the elegant and Parisian setting that makes Cafe Claire the favourite choice among those who seek privacy. On the memorable occasion of Valentine's Day,...
Since 2016, Guangdong in accordance with arrangement from the National Tourism Administration, which promotes changes from "attractions tourism" to "global tourism", quickly initiates the establishment of global tourism, which means a full-scale...
If you are searching for a special day to impress your beloved and give a 'yes' answer to every happening moment, ZOOM Sky Bar & Restaurant presents you an unforgettable memory of love. Experiencing a special 5-course meal designed only for this...
Ringaile Saviciene (fourth right), Deputy Director for Trade and Investment at the British Embassy in Bangkok, presides over the Long Service Award Ceremony 2017 and presents certificates of honour to OCS Group companies' long-serving, dedicated...