Al Meroz Hotel, Halal-themed Aims To Cash Asean Market, for an occupancy rate of 82 per cent

Al Meroz Hotel, Halal-themed Aims To Cash Asean Market, for an occupancy rate of 82 per centGeneral Press Releases Thursday February 9, 2017 16:55
The 242-room hotel is the brainchild of prominent Thai-Muslim businessman Mr. Rausak Mulsap, President and CEO of Al Meroz Hotel who, along with his partners and family members, has invested over 1 billion baht in the landmark project.
The four-star hotel offers 3 outlets, one convention centre with up to 1,200 person, 6 smaller meeting rooms accommodating 30 to 500 participants, Bustan rooftop function room for up to 200 guests, a rooftop swimming pool, prayer room, gymnasium and etc.
The name Al Meroz means Heritage in Arabic. It was given in recognition of representing the heritage of the Muslim pride across the world, reflecting brotherhood through the Halal hotel, strictly following the Muslim teachings with a wide range of facilities to impress every guest who visit the hotel.
"This is a unique hotel in the history of Thai tourism," says Mr.Rausak. "It will play a major role in helping the Tourism Authority of Thailand achieve its objective of better positioning Thailand as a Muslim-friendly destination."
Due to the integration of the ASEAN Community, especially the economic and socio-cultural blueprints, intra-regional travel amongst the 10 countries is expected to be a major growth area. Hence, Thailand can expect to see a lot more visitors from the neighbouring countries of Indonesia, Malaysia and Brunei.
Mr. Rausak Mulsap said, "We are proud to be honouring the wish of His Majesty the King for all Thais of all ethnic and cultural origins to live together in peace and harmony. Roughly 60% of our staff are Thai-Muslims, and we are happy to be a source of jobs and income for so many young people."
He added, "We are also proud to be an alcohol-free hotel. It is a myth to assume that all hotels must have bars and nightclubs. We receive guests from all parts of the world, including Europe, who want to try a different experience."
Latest Press Release
The Al Meroz Hotel, Thailand's leading halal-friendly property on Ramkhamhaeng Road, target occupancy of 82% this year. The 242-room hotel is the brainchild of prominent Thai-Muslim businessman Mr. Rausak Mulsap, President and CEO of Al Meroz Hotel who,...
Cafe Claire at Oriental Residence Bangkok invites you to delight in an intimate dinner for two in the elegant and Parisian setting that makes Cafe Claire the favourite choice among those who seek privacy. On the memorable occasion of Valentine's Day,...
Since 2016, Guangdong in accordance with arrangement from the National Tourism Administration, which promotes changes from "attractions tourism" to "global tourism", quickly initiates the establishment of global tourism, which means a full-scale...
If you are searching for a special day to impress your beloved and give a 'yes' answer to every happening moment, ZOOM Sky Bar & Restaurant presents you an unforgettable memory of love. Experiencing a special 5-course meal designed only for this...
Ringaile Saviciene (fourth right), Deputy Director for Trade and Investment at the British Embassy in Bangkok, presides over the Long Service Award Ceremony 2017 and presents certificates of honour to OCS Group companies' long-serving, dedicated...