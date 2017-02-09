Al Meroz Hotel, Halal-themed Aims To Cash Asean Market, for an occupancy rate of 82 per cent

Bangkok--9 Feb--Maxima Consultants

The Al Meroz Hotel, Thailand's leading halal-friendly property on Ramkhamhaeng Road, target occupancy of 82% this year.

The 242-room hotel is the brainchild of prominent Thai-Muslim businessman Mr. Rausak Mulsap, President and CEO of Al Meroz Hotel who, along with his partners and family members, has invested over 1 billion baht in the landmark project.

The property has been operating since November 2015 and last year enjoyed an occupancy of 60% and target occupancy of 82% this year.

The four-star hotel offers 3 outlets, one convention centre with up to 1,200 person, 6 smaller meeting rooms accommodating 30 to 500 participants, Bustan rooftop function room for up to 200 guests, a rooftop swimming pool, prayer room, gymnasium and etc.

The name Al Meroz means Heritage in Arabic. It was given in recognition of representing the heritage of the Muslim pride across the world, reflecting brotherhood through the Halal hotel, strictly following the Muslim teachings with a wide range of facilities to impress every guest who visit the hotel.

"This is a unique hotel in the history of Thai tourism," says Mr.Rausak. "It will play a major role in helping the Tourism Authority of Thailand achieve its objective of better positioning Thailand as a Muslim-friendly destination."

It will also help fulfil the over-arching mission and vision of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) which is to build One Vision, One Identity, One Community.

Due to the integration of the ASEAN Community, especially the economic and socio-cultural blueprints, intra-regional travel amongst the 10 countries is expected to be a major growth area. Hence, Thailand can expect to see a lot more visitors from the neighbouring countries of Indonesia, Malaysia and Brunei.

In addition, visitors from other parts of the Islamic world, such as Bangladesh, Pakistan, Iran and the Middle East/Central Asian countries are also expected to grow strongly.

Many non-Muslim countries such as Japan, Korea and New Zealand are specifically targeting the Islamic market, and Thailand is doing the same.

Mr. Rausak Mulsap said, "We are proud to be honouring the wish of His Majesty the King for all Thais of all ethnic and cultural origins to live together in peace and harmony. Roughly 60% of our staff are Thai-Muslims, and we are happy to be a source of jobs and income for so many young people."

He added, "We are also proud to be an alcohol-free hotel. It is a myth to assume that all hotels must have bars and nightclubs. We receive guests from all parts of the world, including Europe, who want to try a different experience."

Mr. Rausak said the Al Meroz will also help attract leisure and business travellers, as well as Meetings, Incentives and Convention delegates from the Islamic world.

It also has a unique location advantage that makes it easily accessible to Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi airport, the city's expressway system and the Airport Rail-link station of Ramkhamhaeng.

Bookings can be made through travel agents, the online hotel booking services as well as direct. Please check out the website almerozhotel.com for special rates and seasonal offers.

For further information, please contact: info@almerozhotel.com