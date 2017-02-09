Standard Chartered Bank (Thai) Global Research Media Briefing 2017

Bangkok--9 Feb--ABM

Subject: You Are Cordially Invited to Global Research Media Briefing 2017

Standard Chartered Bank (Thai) is pleased to invite you to attend Global Research Media Briefing 2017. The event will provide an opportunity for the bank's team of economists from both the global, the regional and the domestic levels to present their updated data and perspectives and confer with members of the press on a diverse range of global issues.

The world has grown accustomed to central banks being the only 'game in town' supporting growth. Low interest rates have prevailed for close to eight years now. However, the election of Donald Trump as the US president is changing the global environment. We see four major shifts to watch for in 2017: from a US-based world order to a multi-polar world, from fact-based politics to 'post-truth' politics, from free trade to protectionism and from monetary easing towards fiscal stimulus.

The year 2017 seems set to be an exciting year, with risks and possibilities multiplying and lurking. Standard Chartered Bank's Global Research Media Briefing 2017 will offer an insightful and energetic discussion about the latest disruptions and headwinds impacting the global outlook.

Date Friday 10 February 2017

Time 13.00 – 14.30 hrs. (media registration 12.00 – 13.00 hrs.)

Venue Dusit Thani Bangkok, Saladaeng room, 2nd Floor (see attached map for location)

Agenda

12.00 – 13.00 hrs. Registration and refreshment

13.00 – 14.30 Presented by

Edward Lee, Head, Economic Research ASEAN, Standard Chartered Bank

Divya Devesh. Asia FX Strategist, Standard Chartered Bank

Usara Wilaipich, Senior Economist, Thailand, Standard Chartered Bank

Q&A session

14.30 End of presentation

We look forward to welcoming you at the event.