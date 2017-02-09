Standard Chartered Bank (Thai) Global Research Media Briefing 2017

Standard Chartered Bank (Thai) Global Research Media Briefing 2017General Press Releases Thursday February 9, 2017 11:13
Standard Chartered Bank (Thai) is pleased to invite you to attend Global Research Media Briefing 2017. The event will provide an opportunity for the bank's team of economists from both the global, the regional and the domestic levels to present their updated data and perspectives and confer with members of the press on a diverse range of global issues.
The world has grown accustomed to central banks being the only 'game in town' supporting growth. Low interest rates have prevailed for close to eight years now. However, the election of Donald Trump as the US president is changing the global environment. We see four major shifts to watch for in 2017: from a US-based world order to a multi-polar world, from fact-based politics to 'post-truth' politics, from free trade to protectionism and from monetary easing towards fiscal stimulus.
The year 2017 seems set to be an exciting year, with risks and possibilities multiplying and lurking. Standard Chartered Bank's Global Research Media Briefing 2017 will offer an insightful and energetic discussion about the latest disruptions and headwinds impacting the global outlook.
