In Love in the Moment under the moonlight Just YouMe

Bangkok--9 Feb--Centara Watergate Pavillion Hotel Bangkok

Once in a year with the sweetest and the most romantic festival, Valentine's Day, celebrate the season of love and care at Centara Watergate Pavillion Hotel Bangkok with the special love ones. Relish the significant moment with our most exclusive creative Western 4 courses set dinner by our executive chef from Chili Hip, the stylish open-air venue located on 20th floor with innovative lighting and dramatic city vista. Not only the view and live musical performance are so stunning, the dishes are also memorable and delicious at very first taste.

From the savory appetizer, Marinated Scottish salmon tartar with smoked tuna, served with roasted seasoning cauliflower and beetroot jus; following by creamy zucchini, avocado and butternut squash soup which is enhanced by poached black truffle chicken mousse are incredibly appetizing.

For the main courses, there are two optional savory dishes, but they're all Chili Hip's signatures. First is Grilled lamb rack forest mushrooms red wine sauce with tender braised lamb shoulder, garlic confit and new potatoes. Second is Baked Hawaiian snow fish fillet with tiger prawn tail, lobster cream sauce and glazed Japanese wild mushroom on carrot ginger puree.

Last but not least, to fulfill this perfect night even more, Mascarpone passion fruit parfait and strawberry consume berry Tuile or Lover's Petits Fours intense, the sweetness from the well-decorated desserts will end the Valentine's special date night beautifully.

Surprise the love ones by dating under the moonlight on rooftop venue at Chili Hip (20 Fl.), Centara Watergate Pavillion Hotel Bangkok. The reasonable priced is at THB 2560 ++ per a couple included a glass of Rose wine or Sparkling wine.

Available only on Tuesday 14th, February from 18.30hrs – 23.00hrs.