2-Star Michelin French Chef Set to Delight Diners at InterContinental Bangkoks Signature Restaurant Fireplace Grill and Bar

Bangkok--9 Feb--InterContinental Bangkok’s

InterContinental Bangkok's signature Fireplace Grill and Bar restaurant is marking its half century milestone anniversary with the visit of legendary 2-star Michelin Chef Jean-Marc Banzo this 1st and 2nd March, who will be presenting a six-course French Wine Dinner of exemplary culinary standards.

Chef Banzo received his first Michelin star at the age of 28, making him the youngest chef in France to be awarded such an honor. He was also awarded three Gault & Millau Guide toques. Inspired by his mother's cooking and the Provencal terroir flavors, the chef is best known for his interpretation of classic dishes to create new and ever-surprising gourmet experiences. He hails from the prestigious Le Clos Restaurant in France's southern university city of Aix-en-Provence.

Chef Banzo will be treating diners to a memorable feast of distinction, created with exquisite depths of flavour and the finest of ingredients. Starting with a selection of appetizers including traditional pissaladiere with black olives from Nyons, the feast's highlights include: roasted milk-fed lamb rack with thyme vegetable tian; rock mullet stuffed 'façon becasse' with seafood and fresh herbs; and smoked duck breast with artichoke ravioli. The meal ends, as it begins, with a concoction that delights the soul, this time a deliciously light cream of Amarretto.

Accompanying wines include a Domaine Weinbach Pinot Blanc Reserve 2014, Chateau Ormes de Pez – Saint Estephe 2010 and Domaine Christian Moreau Chablis 2014. Diners will enjoy increasingly older wines throughout, with the meal culminating in a glass of the fine Château Guiraud, Sauternes – Graves 2008, whose sweetness and acidity are a treat to even the most discerning of diners.

Fifty years after the restaurant was first established, the highly acclaimed Fireplace Grill and Bar at InterContinental Bangkok remains unrivalled for fine meats, seafood and wine. Heralded as a Bangkok dining institution for many years, the restaurant provides guests with a culinary experience of distinction on every occasion.

Chef Jean-Marc Banzo will visit Fireplace Grill and Bar restaurant from 1 and 2 March 2017. Priced at Baht 8,000++ per person for dinner.

For more information or to make a reservation, please call: 02 656 0444 ext. 5502 or visit: www.bangkok.intercontinental.com.