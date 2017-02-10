Photo Release: Umicore Opens New Manufacturing Plant in Rayong

Bangkok--10 Feb--Francomasia

Umicore Autocat Thailand Co., Ltd., pioneer in automotive catalyst technology, recently celebrated the grand opening of its new production facility at Hemaraj Rayong Industrial Land (HRIL). Now operating with the most current equipment, this plant will allow the company to meet increasing demand in the region for its high quality automotive catalysts for gasoline and light duty vehicles.

Shown in photo: Mr. Marc Watzal (right), Plant Manager of Umicore, receives a portrait of HM the King Bhumibol Adulyadej from Mr. Apisak Kamwan, (2nd left), Assistant Director - Industrial Land Customer Development and Mr. Sathapanic Piroondee (left), Site Superintendent, Hemaraj Land And Development PLC, during the inauguration ceremony of Umicore's first production plant in Thailand and the region.