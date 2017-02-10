A Romantic Dinner on Valentines Day at Le Meridien Suvarnabhumi, Bangkok Golf Resort Spa

Bangkok--10 Feb--Le Meridien Suvarnabhimi, Bangkok Golf Resort & Spa

Love is all around! Whether for your sweetheart or family, Le Meridien Suvarnabhumi, Bangkok Golf Resort & Spa is a place that meets your desire. On this February 14, come by indulge and get your loved ones a romantic dinner here!

Favola Italian Restaurant

• Unlock love Italian style at Favola this Valentine's Day with our romantic 04-course set menu. Spark up your chemistry with Italian classic dishes inclusive of 02 glasses of Prosecco and unique give away.

Latest Recipe Restaurant

• Celebrate the spirit of romance with our royal valentine 04-course set menu tailored just for this special occasion. This 04-course set menu was served for the Anghang Gourmet Tour of the Royal project. The Valentine dinner will be served with 02 glasses of Prossecco and Valentine giveaway.

The Valentine's Day dinner is available at 18.00-22.00 hrs at Latest Receipt and at 18.00-23.00 hrs at Favola, THB 4,000++ per couple for both restaurants. To book the special Valentine's Day dinner at Le Meridien Suvarnabhumi, Bangkok Golf Resort & Spa, please contact us at 02-118-7777 or email fb.lmsb@lemeridien.com.