A CELEBRATION OF LOVE WITH GREAT FOOD AND ENTERTAINMENT ON VALENTINES DAY AT SHANGRI-LA HOTEL, BANGKOK

A CELEBRATION OF LOVE WITH GREAT FOOD AND ENTERTAINMENT ON VALENTINES DAY AT SHANGRI-LA HOTEL, BANGKOKGeneral Press Releases Friday February 10, 2017 09:52
An extensive international buffet selection highlighting delectable seafood and a Valentine dessert station, along with a live ACD band serenading diners with romantic love songs from 7 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. at NEXT2 Cafe's upper deck
Celebrate and have fun at the Valentine Bubble Night featuring live music by a talented DJ Nookniik and DJ Nok from 9 p.m. to midnight while couples dance with their loved ones. Guests may also buy one, get one free glass of sparkling wine or bubble cocktail at 360++ baht per glass, which includes a pink rose for the ladies, from 10 to 11 p.m.
For more information, please call the hotel's Restaurant Reservations on 0 2236 9952 or 0 2236 7777, send an e-mail to restaurants.slbk@shangri-la.com or proceed with a booking via the hotel's website http://www.shangri-la.com/bangkok/shangrila/dining/.
Latest Press Release
