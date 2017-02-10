A CELEBRATION OF LOVE WITH GREAT FOOD AND ENTERTAINMENT ON VALENTINES DAY AT SHANGRI-LA HOTEL, BANGKOK

Bangkok--10 Feb--Shangri-La Hotel, Bangkok

Shangri-La Hotel, Bangkok invites guests to celebrate Valentine's Day at one of the hotel's romantic venues by the Chao Phraya River on Valentine's Day, 14 February 2017.

NEXT2 Cafe:

An extensive international buffet selection highlighting delectable seafood and a Valentine dessert station, along with a live ACD band serenading diners with romantic love songs from 7 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. at NEXT2 Cafe's upper deck

Adult: 2,988 baht net or romantic riverside dinner 3,500 baht net with special decorations. Both prices include a glass of sparkling wine, a pink rose for the ladies and heart-shaped chocolate brownies.

Horizon Cruise:

An international buffet dinner on a romantic cruise featuring an enhanced variety of seafood, sashimi and prime beef and music from live acoustic duo throughout the Valentine journey along the Chao Phraya River

Adult: 3,500 baht net or 4,000 baht net along with a bottle of sparkling wine or free-flowing soft drinks/beers/ house wines. Both prices include a lovely teddy bear and a pink rose.

Salathip:

An exclusive Thai set dinner under an amorous gazebo or in one of the three traditional teak-wood houses. The romantic meal is accompanied by live Thai flute music and DJ from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Adult: 3,800++ baht and includes a glass of sparkling wine with rose water aroma, along with a pink rose and a teddy bear for the ladies.

Volti ristorante & bar:

An authentic five-course Valentine set dinner while listening to live music by Miss Lilibeth Antonio from 6 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. and Kate Trio from 9 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.

Adult: 2,900++ baht and includes a welcome glass of sparkling wine and snacks at Volti Bar, along with a lovely teddy bear and a pink rose for the ladies.

Shang Palace:

An authentic Cantonese set menu for couples to celebrate the moment of love during lunch and dinner

Adult: 1,688 baht net per person and includes a glass of sparkling wine and a pink rose for the ladies.

Lobby Lounge:

Celebrate and have fun at the Valentine Bubble Night featuring live music by a talented DJ Nookniik and DJ Nok from 9 p.m. to midnight while couples dance with their loved ones. Guests may also buy one, get one free glass of sparkling wine or bubble cocktail at 360++ baht per glass, which includes a pink rose for the ladies, from 10 to 11 p.m.

For more information, please call the hotel's Restaurant Reservations on 0 2236 9952 or 0 2236 7777, send an e-mail to restaurants.slbk@shangri-la.com or proceed with a booking via the hotel's website http://www.shangri-la.com/bangkok/shangrila/dining/.