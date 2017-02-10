Our Love Story Sensation At Leapfrog Bar Grill, Galleria 10 Hotel Bangkok

Our Love Story Sensation At Leapfrog Bar Grill, Galleria 10 Hotel BangkokGeneral Press Releases Friday February 10, 2017 15:57
Come and experience an exciting journey filled with Romance and culinary delights. At the trendy rooftop venue, Leapfrog Bar & Grill located at 8th floor, Chef Ton delivers a uniquely passionate menu for couples on this coming Valentine's Day, Tuesday 14 February 2017.
The 4 courses 'Valentines' menu includes these delicious choices Strawberry garden salad, smoked salmon with balsamic honey dressing; White tomato cream soup with caramel sunflower seeds; Grilled Australian Beef tenderloin with fried potato and grilled vegetable blue cheese sauce OR Pan-fried White Sea bass with sauteed spinach, mushroom and black ink pasta with tomato pink sauce and Warm white chocolate with vanilla ice cream for dessert.
