CULINARY HIGHLIGHT AT SUMMER PALACE, INTERCONTINENTAL BANGKOK

CULINARY HIGHLIGHT AT SUMMER PALACE, INTERCONTINENTAL BANGKOKGeneral Press Releases Friday February 10, 2017 15:32
Celebrated for its crispiness and depth of flavor, the delicacy has become something of a show-stopper here at Summer Palace, where premium ingredients, traditional flavors and a team of revered Chinese chefs have secured for the restaurant a leading position amongst city dining circles.
The highly prized skin is sliced at the tableside into bite-sized pieces with a full set of condiments and signature sauce, whereas the meat is cooked in either Thai or Hong Kong style. Choose from a wide range of dishes, such as Deep-fried garlic pepper sauce, Wok-fried black pepper sauce with onion, and Sauteed ginger and spring onion with Cantonese seasoning.
Bring along friends and family to enjoy this highly prized delicacy at a restaurant that exceeds expectations every time. During lunch time on weekends, a live traditional Chinese 'Gu Zheng' performance will complement your culinary experience.
