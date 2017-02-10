CULINARY HIGHLIGHT AT SUMMER PALACE, INTERCONTINENTAL BANGKOK

Bangkok--10 Feb--INTERCONTINENTAL BANGKOK

InterContinental Bangkok's Cantonese Restaurant Summer Palace has launched a delicious Peking Duck menu this February and March, tempting diners far and wide with this highly sought-after delicacy.

Celebrated for its crispiness and depth of flavor, the delicacy has become something of a show-stopper here at Summer Palace, where premium ingredients, traditional flavors and a team of revered Chinese chefs have secured for the restaurant a leading position amongst city dining circles.

The highly prized skin is sliced at the tableside into bite-sized pieces with a full set of condiments and signature sauce, whereas the meat is cooked in either Thai or Hong Kong style. Choose from a wide range of dishes, such as Deep-fried garlic pepper sauce, Wok-fried black pepper sauce with onion, and Sauteed ginger and spring onion with Cantonese seasoning.

Prepared and presented by the restaurant's talented team of chefs to promote the authenticity of each dish, Summer Palace's Peking Duck is priced at Baht 1,390++.

Bring along friends and family to enjoy this highly prized delicacy at a restaurant that exceeds expectations every time. During lunch time on weekends, a live traditional Chinese 'Gu Zheng' performance will complement your culinary experience.

Available throughout February and March 2017 for lunch and dinner at Summer Palace, InterContinental Bangkok

For more information or to make a reservation, please call: 02 656 0444 ext. 6434 or visit: www.bangkok.intercontinental.com.