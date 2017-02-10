Photo Release: Seagate Thailand, Korat plant supports National Childrens Day 2017

Bangkok--10 Feb--Sugar Smart PR Mrs. Piangruetai Sivaratana, Vice President of Korat Operation, Seagate Technology (Thailand) Limited (Right) presented the donation of stationery bags to more than 10 organizations in Nakorn Ratchasima province such as the 2nd Battalion Artillery, Nakorn Ratchasima and many schools in Sungnoen District to support activities on National Children's Day 2017.

