Valentines Day Spa Packages at Explore Spa, Le Meridien Suvarnabhumi, Bangkok Golf Resort Spa

Bangkok--10 Feb--Le Meridien Suvarnabhumi, Bankok Golf Resort & Spa

Planning for a surprise treat for your other half this Valentine's Day? Explore spa at Le Meridien Suvarnabhumi, Bangkok Golf Resort & Spa prepared a unique offer, which will drive you and your loved ones into relaxation mood. Our "Indulge Your Absolute Valentine" spa package includes oriental rise body scrub 30 minutes, oriental rose body massage 60 minutes and relaxing foot massage 30 minutes.

Our "Indulge Your Absolute Valentine" spa package is available throughout February – March 2017 for THB 3,900++ per package, reservations please call 02-118-7666 or email Kanchana.Wanma@lemeridien.com. What a better way to spoil your Valentine than this!