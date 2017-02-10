Valentine#s Day Celebration @ Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya

Bangkok--10 Feb--Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya

Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya invites you and your beloved one to our seafood BBQ buffet on the beach and Coast restaurant including a glass of sparkling rose wine, a red rose and a photo in frame as a souvenir of your memorial Valentine's day. One price for all is only THB 2,999 net per couple.

For more information or reservation, please call on (038) 714 981.

