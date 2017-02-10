A ROMANTIC VALENTINES DAY DINNER BUFFET AT VOILA! SOFITEL BANGKOK SUKHUMVIT

A ROMANTIC VALENTINES DAY DINNER BUFFET AT VOILA! SOFITEL BANGKOK SUKHUMVITGeneral Press Releases Friday February 10, 2017 17:50
Treat your loved one to irresistible culinary highlights such as roast beef sirloin in red wine sauce with Dijon mustard, baked whole red snapper with tomato salsa and white wine sauce, Atlantic salmon with spinachand red capsicum cream sauce, and much more.
The Valentine's Day Dinner Buffet includes enticing appetizers and salads, and a wide selection of seafood on ice, imported and local seafood, as well as dishes cooked to your taste by our talented chefs at live cooking stations.
In Voilà!'s special fromagerie, you can indulge yourself with artisan cheeses to accompany charcuterie, freshly baked, breads, figs and dried fruits, then end your meal with romantic dessert creations including white chocolate strawberry mousse shots.
Latest Press Release
On Tuesday 14 February 2017, win the heart of your sweetheart with our Romantic Valentine's Day Dinner Buffet at Voilà! Treat your loved one to irresistible culinary highlights such as roast beef sirloin in red wine sauce with Dijon mustard, baked...
Love is in the air at L'Appart on the 32nd floor of Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit. There is no better place for a night of romance with your loved than our elegant Parisian-style rooftop bar and restaurant, where whole of Bangkok lies beneath your feet. Dine...
Come and experience an exciting journey filled with Romance and culinary delights. At the trendy rooftop venue, Leapfrog Bar & Grill located at 8th floor, Chef Ton delivers a uniquely passionate menu for couples on this coming Valentine's Day,...
InterContinental Bangkok's Cantonese Restaurant Summer Palace has launched a delicious Peking Duck menu this February and March, tempting diners far and wide with this highly sought-after delicacy. Celebrated for its crispiness and depth of flavor, the...
Only one year after the official opening, this brand new Parisian destination restaurant is awarded two stars by the famous red guide. What an honor! Today, in its 2017 edition, the Michelin Guide chose to recognise this innovative and original new...