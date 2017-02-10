A ROMANTIC VALENTINES DAY DINNER BUFFET AT VOILA! SOFITEL BANGKOK SUKHUMVIT

Bangkok--10 Feb--SOFITEL BANGKOK SUKHUMVIT
On Tuesday 14 February 2017, win the heart of your sweetheart with our Romantic Valentine's Day Dinner Buffet at Voilà!

Treat your loved one to irresistible culinary highlights such as roast beef sirloin in red wine sauce with Dijon mustard, baked whole red snapper with tomato salsa and white wine sauce, Atlantic salmon with spinachand red capsicum cream sauce, and much more.

The Valentine's Day Dinner Buffet includes enticing appetizers and salads, and a wide selection of seafood on ice, imported and local seafood, as well as dishes cooked to your taste by our talented chefs at live cooking stations.

In Voilà!'s special fromagerie, you can indulge yourself with artisan cheeses to accompany charcuterie, freshly baked, breads, figs and dried fruits, then end your meal with romantic dessert creations including white chocolate strawberry mousse shots.

Price is at only THB 1,450 net per person.
Don't miss the Romantic Valentine's Dinner Buffet at Voilà! on Tuesday 14 February from 6pm to 10:30pm.
For reservations or further information, please contact: 02-126 9999 ext. Voilà!
email: h5213-fb9@sofitel.com or visit website: www.sofitel-bangkok-sukhumvit.com and blog: www.sofitelbangkoksukhumvitblog.com
Voilà! - 2nd Floor, Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit
Open daily
Lunch: Noon to 3pm
Dinner: 6pm to 10:30pm
Sunday Brunch: Noon to 3pm

