THE BEST GOURMET GRILLING AT CROWNE PLAZA BANGKOK LUMPINI PARK

Bangkok--10 Feb--CROWNE PLAZA

The best grills deserve the best grilling recipes and here at Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park, Executive Chef Marco Turatti's special grilled delicacies are sure to spoil and treat diners to an amazing dining experience.

Every Thursday, the well-renowned dining venue Panorama Restaurant presents a special dinner menu featuring Chef Marco Turatti's mouthwatering grilled creations that cannot be missed. From the best of land to the freshest from the sea, diners can enjoy selected prime meat or seafood dishes such as charcoal-grilled Boston lobster, full flavor 1824 Tenderloin, and giant king prawn marinated with a flavorful combination of herbs, spices and other ingredients all carefully chosen to bring out the best of each dish - served to everyone's table.

Enhancing the meal further will be tempting buffet-style side dishes and salad selections. Menu highlights include all-time favorite Fine de Claire Oyster and premium salmon sashimi with full range of sauces, condiments and many more to match your taste.

Gather your family and friends for a gourmet meal hot off the grill every Thursday up high on the 23rd floor at Bangkok's best-loved Panorama Restaurant, Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park. Prices start from Baht 999++ per person.

For more information or to make a reservation, please call: 02 632 9000 or visit: bangkoklumpinipark.crowneplaza.com