Add Line @Cafe Kantary Buy 1 order and get 50% off the second order of Sweet Chocolate and/or Raspberry Pavlova

Bangkok--14 Feb--Cape and Kantary Hotels 1 - 15 February 2017, between 2.00 and 4.00 p.m. join us at any branch of Cafe Kantary across Thailand. Simply Add Line @Cafe Kantary and you will receive our special offer of 50% off your second order of "Sweet Chocolate" and/or "Raspberry Pavlova" More details are available from the Cape & Kantary call centre on: 1627 or visit our website atwww.cafekantary.com.

Latest Press Release

Bill and Melinda Gates Release 2017 Annual Letter: Warren Buffett#s Best Investment Today, Bill and Melinda Gates share their 2017 Annual Letter, " Warren Buffett's Best Investment ." In 2006, Buffett donated the bulk of his fortune to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to fight disease and reduce inequity. The letter addresses...

Regionwide search platform for Asean designers to shine Airline expands its third edition of AirAsia Runway Ready Designer Search 2017 to all ten Asean countries ? Auditions will take place in each country's capital city from April - June ? Top 2 from each city will represent their country and stand a chance...

LADIES Wednesdays But when you're a lady, you would definitely love it even more 'cause of our "Ladies Wednesday" promotion! Today, from 7pm to 9pm, come to join us here at our poolside rooftop amBar. Enjoy free flow wines and 'Cocktail of The Night', and make the most of...

Thailand UN rights expert concerned by the continued use of l?se-majeste prosecutions The United Nations Special Rapporteur on thepromotion of freedom of opinion and expression, David Kaye, today called on the Thai authorities to stop using lèse-majeste provisions as a political tool to stifle critical speech. In Thailand,...

