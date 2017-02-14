LADIES Wednesdays

Bangkok--14 Feb--Four Points by Sheraton Bangkok, Sukhumvit 15

Midweek is great and everyone loves it.

But when you're a lady, you would definitely love it even more 'cause of our "Ladies Wednesday" promotion!

Today, from 7pm to 9pm, come to join us here at our poolside rooftop amBar.

Enjoy free flow wines and 'Cocktail of The Night', and make the most of your midweek with us!

Book your table now at 02 309 3000.