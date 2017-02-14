A Taste of Romance: Valentines Day at Radisson Blu

A Taste of Romance: Valentines Day at Radisson BluGeneral Press Releases Tuesday February 14, 2017 17:18
Looking to spoil a loved one on Valentine's Day? At Radisson Blu Plaza Bangkok you'll be spoiled for choice with no less than four distinct venues in which to enjoy the most romantic day of the year. Make it a stylish city-center celebration to fit any mood on 14 February.
Love is in the air for Valentine's at Attico – 28 stories high above Bangkok to be exact. Settle into a romantically rustic atmosphere while enjoying the view and, indeed, a special six-course Valentine's Day set dinner.
Guests choose from two menus, one menu entirely vegetarian. Highlights include the mains Pistachio and Cocoa Nib-Crusted St. George Lamb Chop with Caramelized Shallots and vegetarian Aquerello Risotto with Pumpkin "Alla Mantovana" with Gorgonzola Cheese, Amaretto and Aged Balsamic. Both menus conclude with a sumptuous dessert of Cioccolato Habanero.
Every buffet is a feast at Twenty-Seven Bites. For Valentine's Day dinner, however, expect a love feast when the buffet's tremendous selection of international cuisines and premium delicacies will be enhanced with Valentine's specials sure to make culinary hearts flutter.
Couples and all can look forward to interactive cooking stations serving up made-to-order Western favorites including Italian specialties along with many Asian cuisines. There's also seafood on ice, charcuterie and many desserts including chocolate fondue station.
Feeling frisky? Get to Brewski! It's a great option for a relaxed Valentine's Day with just your loved one or a group of friends. The rooftop bar is Bangkok's top spot for brews and views. Enjoy a great music with DJ Dan Buri and special offers, His and hers Hoegaarden, rosee for the girls and wit bier for the guys with a pair of Kiss me lips (Dark chocolate ganache flavored with Passoa liquor in a red and gold chocolate covering)
Latest Press Release
February 14, 2017 is Valentine's Day, the special day for your special one. Please come to celebrate at the Emerald Hotel to enjoy the romance atmosphere and various menus to ensure that the impressive memory will be imprinted in your heart. The Emerald...
Bangkok--14 Feb--SLEEP WITH ME HOTEL design hotel @ patong Valentine 's Day Seafood Buffet "Love 's in the air" Come to celebrate Valentine's day at SWAY WITH ME garden restaurant & bar Enjoy the wonderful night with seafood buffet with duo band...
Haven't decided where to take that special someone in your life this Valentine's? Getting a bit concerned that time is running out as we approach the most romantic day of the year? Then Wine Pub at Pullman Bangkok King Power would like to play Cupid and...
When you're talking about February, you're talking about the Month of Love and Valentine's Day. It's the one day of the year when love really blossoms with some people confessing their secret admiration for someone they've admired from afar and some...
Valentine's Day represents a celebration of love and affection by many countries around the world. Our culinary team creates a special gala dinner which is served under the stars at the stunning new Azure Restaurant at Centara Karon Resort Phuket. This...