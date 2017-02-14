A Taste of Romance: Valentines Day at Radisson Blu

Bangkok--14 Feb--MIDAS PR

Cupid will be aiming love darts at the city center and towards Radisson Blu Plaza Bangkok hotel, where diverse dining choices await on 14 February.

Looking to spoil a loved one on Valentine's Day? At Radisson Blu Plaza Bangkok you'll be spoiled for choice with no less than four distinct venues in which to enjoy the most romantic day of the year. Make it a stylish city-center celebration to fit any mood on 14 February.

Attico

Love is in the air for Valentine's at Attico – 28 stories high above Bangkok to be exact. Settle into a romantically rustic atmosphere while enjoying the view and, indeed, a special six-course Valentine's Day set dinner.

Guests choose from two menus, one menu entirely vegetarian. Highlights include the mains Pistachio and Cocoa Nib-Crusted St. George Lamb Chop with Caramelized Shallots and vegetarian Aquerello Risotto with Pumpkin "Alla Mantovana" with Gorgonzola Cheese, Amaretto and Aged Balsamic. Both menus conclude with a sumptuous dessert of Cioccolato Habanero.

THB 3,400++ per person including one of glass of prosecco.

Twenty-Seven Bites Brasserie

Every buffet is a feast at Twenty-Seven Bites. For Valentine's Day dinner, however, expect a love feast when the buffet's tremendous selection of international cuisines and premium delicacies will be enhanced with Valentine's specials sure to make culinary hearts flutter.

Couples and all can look forward to interactive cooking stations serving up made-to-order Western favorites including Italian specialties along with many Asian cuisines. There's also seafood on ice, charcuterie and many desserts including chocolate fondue station.

THB 1,590++ including soft drink and special welcome drink.

China Table

Modern love has a home on Valentine's Day: China Table restaurant. A distinctly contemporary approach to Chinese cuisine combines with the venue's chic yet cozy ambience for a truly romantic setting.

For Valentine's Day, China Table presents a six-course set menu dinner featuring dishes specially chosen for their romantic aspects.

THB 1,200++ per person.

Brewski

Feeling frisky? Get to Brewski! It's a great option for a relaxed Valentine's Day with just your loved one or a group of friends. The rooftop bar is Bangkok's top spot for brews and views. Enjoy a great music with DJ Dan Buri and special offers, His and hers Hoegaarden, rosee for the girls and wit bier for the guys with a pair of Kiss me lips (Dark chocolate ganache flavored with Passoa liquor in a red and gold chocolate covering)

Half pint perfect match set 400 net ( ½ pint Hoegaarden rosee and ½ pint wit bier)

Pint perfect match set 600 net (1 pint Hoegaarden rosee and 1 pint wit bier)

Everyone loves Brewski's drinks menu too, with its one dozen craft beers on tap in addition to 100 bottled varieties from around the world. And unlike at other rooftop venues, prices are far from sky high.

Accommodation

Special offers for on Valentine's Day, Deluxe Room rate at THB 3500++ per night included breakfast for 2 persons

All above promotions are available on Valentine's Day, Tuesday 14 February 2017 only.

Brewski is open daily from 17:00 – 01.00 hrs (last orders 00.30). For more information, visit venusbkk.com, email info.bangkok.blu@radisson.com or call +66(0) 2 302 3333.