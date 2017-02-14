Vast new floating dock underlines Unithai Shipyards status as best in Thailand

Vast new floating dock underlines Unithai Shipyards status as best in ThailandGeneral Press Releases Tuesday February 14, 2017 15:20
Unithai Shipyard and Engineering Limited, Thailand's premier shipyard, continues to expand its capabilities in ship-repair services in response to clients' needs. Most recently a floating dock arrived at the shipyard in Laem Chabang deep-sea port, greatly enhancing her range of services.
With this facility and an acclaimed highly skilled workforce, Unithai Shipyard is able to increase operational capacity in ship-repair services for owners of vessels around the globe, all the while guaranteeing the highest quality, maximum safety and on-time delivery at competitive costs.
Unithai Shipyard provides the complete range of top-quality ship repair, conversion and new-building services, underscoring its status as the leading shipyard in Thailand. Its wide portfolio of services is constantly expanding and now includes development of offshore structures and the fabrication of oil and gas modules in great demand among clients worldwide in the offshore and onshore energy sector.
