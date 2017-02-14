SECRETS OF THE ANDAMAN AT SPICE MARKET ANANTARA SIAM BANGKOK HOTEL Today Until 28 February 2017

Bangkok--14 Feb--Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel

The Spice Market launches a very special seafood promotion this February to celebrate the exclusive treasures to be found in the Andaman sea. Visit Spice Market today until Tuesday 28 February 2017 to sample Chef Warinthorn's delicious offerings.

Select from a special menu featuring the specialities of the area. A mouth-watering journey awaits for guests.

Spicy Seafood Flavours

A traditional fishing and trading route, the Andaman Sea sits to the west of Thailand with coastal towns such as Phuket, Penang and Yangon bordering it. Speciality dishes in the area utilise spices and the fresh seafood on offer. Tantalising dishes such as Hoy-Kor-Lae are on offer – Marinated mussels with red curry and coconut milk. Or guests can try the Steamed Egg Crab with vegetables and a spicy dip (Nham Prik Kai Poo Pak Sod).

The 'Secrets of the Andaman' promotion runs daily, except Tuesday evenings and Sunday lunch, from 11.30 am – 2.30 pm for lunch and from 6.00 pm – 10.30 pm for dinner. Prices are a la carte, from THB 420++. Dishes to consider include the Stir-Fried Mud Crab with garlic, pepper, chilli and basil and the Deep-Fried seafood marinated with turmeric, garlic and pepper powder.

Coastal Delicacies

Chef Warinthorn Sumrithphon has carefully considered each inclusion on the menu for discerning diners. Guests can relax in the charming Spice Market, which resembles an old Thai spice shop. Pair your meal with a beverage from the extensive selection from around the globe.

For more information and table reservations, please call +66 (0) 2126 8866 Ext.Spice Market or email:spicemarket.asia@anantara.com