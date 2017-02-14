Valentines Day Special at Azure Restaurant Centara Karon Resort Phuket

Valentines Day Special at Azure Restaurant Centara Karon Resort PhuketGeneral Press Releases Tuesday February 14, 2017 17:24
Valentine's Day represents a celebration of love and affection by many countries around the world. Our culinary team creates a special gala dinner which is served under the stars at the stunning new Azure Restaurant at Centara Karon Resort Phuket. This romantic event will be accompanied by gentle tunes from our live music band.
Tasteful delights such as Azure tapas dishes made with mouth-watering varied ingredients and flavours, such as cheesy risotto, chorizo, saffron aioli, iced watermelon, garlic prawns, Spanish tortilla, egg plants, Serrano ham & kaffir lime will be delicately prepared and served with iconic variety of sangria to delight you and your loved ones.
A lemon sorbet with champagne will clean the palette before the premium Atlantic salmon or beef tenderloin chateaubriand will elevate the culinary bar. A well-crafted special dessert featuring coconut short breads, passion fruit, curd coconut parfait, strawberry & mango salad will create a divine ending for your taste buds.
