Valentines Day Special at Azure Restaurant Centara Karon Resort Phuket

Bangkok--14 Feb--Centara Hotels & Resorts

Valentine's Day represents a celebration of love and affection by many countries around the world. Our culinary team creates a special gala dinner which is served under the stars at the stunning new Azure Restaurant at Centara Karon Resort Phuket. This romantic event will be accompanied by gentle tunes from our live music band.

Tasteful delights such as Azure tapas dishes made with mouth-watering varied ingredients and flavours, such as cheesy risotto, chorizo, saffron aioli, iced watermelon, garlic prawns, Spanish tortilla, egg plants, Serrano ham & kaffir lime will be delicately prepared and served with iconic variety of sangria to delight you and your loved ones.

A lemon sorbet with champagne will clean the palette before the premium Atlantic salmon or beef tenderloin chateaubriand will elevate the culinary bar. A well-crafted special dessert featuring coconut short breads, passion fruit, curd coconut parfait, strawberry & mango salad will create a divine ending for your taste buds.

Our carpe-diem entertainment team will take best care of our young guests during the evening, so you and your partner can fully indulge in each other's company.

Price is THB 2,400++ per couple includes 2 glasses of "the cupid drink" our special Valentine's welcome drink. The dinner is served from 6.30pm till 10pm.

For more information, the full menu and your reservation, please contact

+66(0)76 396-200-5 ext. No2 or ckr@chr.co.th

May love come your way, this Valentine's Day.