Photo Release: Caring for the South

Bangkok--14 Feb--Chai PR Mr. Pongsatorn Suwannaphan (2nd form left), System Support Officer, Corporate Planning Division, Haier Electric (Thailand) Public Company Limited, as the company's representative, recently presented donation to Miss Varaporn Peeti, Head of Administration - Fund Raising Bureau, the Thai Red Cross Society, to support the flood victims in the southern provinces at Amnuay Noratham Building, the Thai Red Cross Society.

#SECRETS OF THE ANDAMAN AT SPICE MARKET ANANTARA SIAM BANGKOK HOTEL Today Until 28 February 2017 The Spice Market launches a very special seafood promotion this February to celebrate the exclusive treasures to be found in the Andaman sea. Visit Spice Market today until Tuesday 28 February 2017 to sample Chef Warinthorn's delicious offerings. Select...

Photo Release: Thaicoms 25th Anniversary Mr. Patompob Suwansiri (4th from left), Chief Commercial Officer, Thaicom Public Company Limited recently presided over the 4th THAICOM 10K 2017 Mini Marathon to compete for Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn's Royal Trophy with an aim to...

The Rainbow Dash Burger at 25 Degrees Add some colours to your Valentine's dining with our special Rainbow Dash Burger at 25 Degrees Burgers, Wine & Liquor Bar from 9th – 16th February, 2017! Double kisses the love season with our fabulously fun and delicious Rainbow Dash Burger...

HRH Princess Haya and Her Children Donate $40 Million in Memory of HM the Late King Hussein Bin Talal and HM the Late Queen Alia Al Hussein to Fight Hunger and Poverty Across Kingdom of Jordan HRH Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein, wife of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and their children, HH Sheikha Al Jalila Bint Mohammed Al Maktoum and HH Sheikh Zayed Bin Mohammed Al...

