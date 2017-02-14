Valentines Day Celebration at the Emerald Hotel

Bangkok--14 Feb--The Emerald Hotel

February 14, 2017 is Valentine's Day, the special day for your special one. Please come to celebrate at the Emerald Hotel to enjoy the romance atmosphere and various menus to ensure that the impressive memory will be imprinted in your heart.

The Emerald Coffee Shop serving international buffet only 850 baht++/person or 1,500 baht++/ couple, including a glass of sparkling wine/person and a bouquet of rose. Enjoy live Acoustic Band.

Daiichi Japanese Restaurant serving Japanese buffet only 650 baht++/person or 1,200 baht++/couple, you lover will receive a bouquet of rose as complimentary.

Wine Ninety Nine Bar proudly presents "Sparkling Wine & Cheese Platter" in the special price 1,199 baht net. Every couple will receive a bouquet of rose as complimentary.

For more information or reservation, kindly call 0-2276-4567