Valentine #s Day Seafood Buffet Love #s in the air at SLEEP WITH ME HOTEL design hotel @ patong

Valentine #s Day Seafood Buffet Love #s in the air at SLEEP WITH ME HOTEL design hotel @ patongGeneral Press Releases Tuesday February 14, 2017 17:27
- Asparagus bacon roll
- Chicken tortilla roll
- Squid ring tartar dip
- Shrimps wonton roll
- Smoked salmon mustard dip
- Parma ham and melon
- Chicken satay
- Beef salad with tomatoes Italian basil salad
- mozzarella in water shelf life with marinated chargrilled vegetable
- deep fried Local leaf with spicy shrimp sauce
- Feta cheese with Smoked salmon
- Roasted chicken with Tamarind chili and fresh bean pods
- Roasted Beef medallions with classic red wine sauce
- Grilled pork tenderloin with apple chutney
- Roasted chicken with Sautee Spanish and white cream sauce
- Sautee Duo Potatoes shell Compatible with seared vegetable
- Pasta with Arrabbiata sauce
- Fried rice with egg
- Work fried vegetable with oyster
- Yellow Curry chicken with curry leaf
- Roasted fish with turmeric and garlic sauce
- Chocolate mousse with seasonal fruits
- Passion fruit choux puff
- Strawberry pannacotta
- Banana baviours
- Honey cake
- Flourless chocolate cake
- Chocolate fondant
- 3 type with fresh fruit in seasonal
