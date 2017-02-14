Valentine #s Day Seafood Buffet Love #s in the air at SLEEP WITH ME HOTEL design hotel @ patong

Bangkok--14 Feb--SLEEP WITH ME HOTEL design hotel @ patong Valentine 's Day Seafood Buffet "Love 's in the air" Come to celebrate Valentine's day at SWAY WITH ME garden restaurant & bar Enjoy the wonderful night with seafood buffet with duo band music At SLEEP WITH ME HOTEL design hotel @patong On 14 February 2017 , Time : 06.30 pm.-10.30 pm. Price : 699 thb (net )/person 1,299 thb (net)/couple Menu Valentine buffet Appetizers Asparagus bacon roll

Chicken tortilla roll

Squid ring tartar dip

Shrimps wonton roll

Smoked salmon mustard dip

Parma ham and melon

Chicken satay Salad Beef salad with tomatoes Italian basil salad

mozzarella in water shelf life with marinated chargrilled vegetable

deep fried Local leaf with spicy shrimp sauce

Feta cheese with Smoked salmon

Roasted chicken with Tamarind chili and fresh bean pods • Salad bar and verity of condiment and dressing • Seafood station Soup Smoked tomatoes cream soup Main Roasted Beef medallions with classic red wine sauce

Grilled pork tenderloin with apple chutney

Roasted chicken with Sautee Spanish and white cream sauce

Sautee Duo Potatoes shell Compatible with seared vegetable

Pasta with Arrabbiata sauce

Fried rice with egg

Work fried vegetable with oyster

Yellow Curry chicken with curry leaf

Roasted fish with turmeric and garlic sauce Dessert Chocolate mousse with seasonal fruits

Passion fruit choux puff

Strawberry pannacotta

Banana baviours

Honey cake

Flourless chocolate cake

Chocolate fondant

3 type with fresh fruit in seasonal More information & Reservation Contact; Tel : 076-363333 E-mail :info@sleepwithmehotels.com www.sleepwithmehotels.com Facebook : facebook.com/sleepwithmehotels

