Valentines Has Found a Loving Home at Cuisine Unplugged

Bangkok--14 Feb--Pullman Bangkok King Power When you're talking about February, you're talking about the Month of Love and Valentine's Day. It's the one day of the year when love really blossoms with some people confessing their secret admiration for someone they've admired from afar and some people expressing their everlasting love for their soul mate while others just want to surprise their loved one so CUISINE UNPLUGGED in Pullman Bangkok King Power cordially invites you to share the romance with some delicious buffet dinner and Sunday brunch menus just made for two from Saturday 11 – Tuesday 14 February 2017. Gaze into each other's eyes as you sample Bangkok's best international buffet featuring seafood on ice such as blue crabs and Fine de Claire Normandy oysters as well as 14 specially seductive dishes with a luscious love theme. To make the moment truly memorable CUISINE UNPLUGGED's Cupids have the word Valentine's highlighted in 14 languages around the buffet station on the day itself and will collect and print pictures of couples sent with their reservation to place on the table with an exclusive digital Valentine's-design frame plus many more romantic rendezvous activities. And the little ones certainly aren't forgotten as we invite them to write a sweet love letter to their parents. Buffet dinner from 18.00 – 22.30 hrs. 1,750 THB net per person Sunday Brunch on 12 February from 12.00 – 15.00 hrs. 1,750 THB Net per person (food only) 2,300 THB Net per person (including beverages)

Latest Press Release

