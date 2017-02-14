Photo Release: SCG Chemicals showcases its own technology and innovation to Industry Minister visit at ASTEC

Bangkok--14 Feb--SCG

Recently, Mr. Uttama Savanayana (7th from left), Minister of Industry, and distinguished members of the Ministry of Industry, visited SCG Chemicals' Advanced Science and Technology Center 3 or ASTEC 3, located in Rayong Province with a warm welcome from Mr. Cholanat Yanaranop (6th from left), President of SCG Chemicals and Executive Vice President of SCG, along with the company's executive members. In this regard, SCG Chemicals showcased its wide range of innovations, including inspection robots, Vermicompost, New Generation PE and CierraTM which is special innovative substance that can be used in various HVA products.

ASTEC is an innovation research and development center, formed by SCG Chemicals, to enhance its R&D capability to develop High Value Added products and services (HVA) that satisfy various needs of customers.