SAVOUR GREAT GRILL DINING AS JUNIOR EATS FREE

SAVOUR GREAT GRILL DINING AS JUNIOR EATS FREEGeneral Press Releases Wednesday February 15, 2017 11:19
Smart but casual, Prime+ urban grill restaurant and bar seven stories up at Compass SkyView Hotel Sukhumvit 24, around the corner from Phrom Phong BTS station, prepares unquestionably delicious dishes from finest ingredients uncompromisingly selected for their freshness, authenticity and flavor. Whether ordering the best Australian wagyu beef, Canadian lobster, a pasta dish or something vegetarian, followed by a fabulous dessert, every mouthful is a revelation for mum and dad.
Meanwhile, the youngsters are equally entertained by their selections from a special menu of salads & appetizers, pastas, pizza, steak and desserts. As they tuck into their chicken wings, fish and chips, spaghetti bolognese, ribeye steak and strawberry dessert, etc., mum and dad can chew their tuna carpaccio, deep-fried soft shell crab, penne pasta. Lamb skewers for example.
