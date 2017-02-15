SAVOUR GREAT GRILL DINING AS JUNIOR EATS FREE

Bangkok--15 Feb--Compass SkyView Hotel

Explore the delights of Prime+, Bangkok's newest upscale grill room with the family on Saturday and Sunday evenings as your kids 10 years old and younger enjoy their own a la carte menu on the house.

Smart but casual, Prime+ urban grill restaurant and bar seven stories up at Compass SkyView Hotel Sukhumvit 24, around the corner from Phrom Phong BTS station, prepares unquestionably delicious dishes from finest ingredients uncompromisingly selected for their freshness, authenticity and flavor. Whether ordering the best Australian wagyu beef, Canadian lobster, a pasta dish or something vegetarian, followed by a fabulous dessert, every mouthful is a revelation for mum and dad.

Meanwhile, the youngsters are equally entertained by their selections from a special menu of salads & appetizers, pastas, pizza, steak and desserts. As they tuck into their chicken wings, fish and chips, spaghetti bolognese, ribeye steak and strawberry dessert, etc., mum and dad can chew their tuna carpaccio, deep-fried soft shell crab, penne pasta. Lamb skewers for example.

Available every Saturday and Sunday evening from now till March 31, 2017, from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Maximum 3 kids/table with 2 adults.

A melange of soothing earth tones and natural textures, the ambiance, of Prime+, conspires to de-stress and focus the mind on the good things in life, from family fun to culinary discoveries.

Advance bookings are advisable.

For more information please contact: Compass SkyView Hotel Sukhumvit 24 Tel 02-011-1111 Email: dining@compassskyviewhotel.com orwww.compassskyviewhotel.com