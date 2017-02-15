Dine Surf Turf Tower at Red Sky

Bangkok--15 Feb--Centara Grand at CentralWorld

Red Sky restaurant Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld warmly welcome a new era with signature dish "Surf & Turf Tower" prepared by Chef Alan Wesley Kwan, an assortment of the freshest seafood and prime quality meat; Rib-eye Wagyu, Australian lamb rack, grilled Maine lobster, giant Andaman shrimp, Alaskan crab and Hokkaido scallops all served with fresh seasonal vegetables, double stuffed potatoes and delicious sauces and dips, priced at just THB 5,955++ per couple.

Surf & Turf Tower is served every day from 18:00 – 01:00 hrs.

For more information or reservations, please call 0 2100 6255 or email: diningcgcw@chr.co.th