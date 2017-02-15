Photo Release: Ambassador of France to Thailand awards the Chevalier de la Legion d Honneur Medal to CEO of Thai Union

Bangkok--15 Feb--Thai Union Group H.E. Mr. Gilles Garachon (6th left), Ambassador of France to Thailand, awarded the "Chevalier de la Legion d' Honneur" medal to Mr. Thiraphong Chansiri (5th left), CEO of Thai Union Group PCL., one of the world's leading seafood companies. There were many honorable guests, joining such as Mr. Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi, Mr. Apirag Vanich, Mr. Pramoad Phornprapha, Mr. Warapong Nandabhiwat, Mr. Kirat Assakul, Mr. Kulavuth Vanaswas and Mr. Printhorn Apithanasriwong, joining at France Embassy of Thailand, Thanon Charoen Krung. Persons from left 1. Mr. Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi, 2. Mr. Apirag Vanich, 3. Mr. Pramoad Phornprapha, 4. Mr. Warapong Nandabhiwat, 5. Mr. Thiraphong Chansiri, CEO of Thai Union Group PCL. 6. H.E. Mr. Gilles Garachon, Ambassador of France to Thailand 7. Mr. Kirat Assakul, 8. Mr. Kulavuth Vanaswas and 9. Mr. Printhorn Apithanasriwong,

