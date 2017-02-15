Stir-fried Seafood with Thai Herb on the Hot Plate Classic Kameo Hotel, Ayutthaya

Stir-fried Seafood with Thai Herb on the Hot Plate Classic Kameo Hotel, AyutthayaGeneral Press Releases Wednesday February 15, 2017 09:14
Throughout the month of February, Tapestry Restaurant at Classic Kameo Hotel, Ayutthaya, invites you to try our delectable recommended dish "Stir-fried Seafood with Thai Herb on the Hot Plate" Our skilled and creative chefs have crafted this delicious sizzling dish with your enjoyment in mind!. Enjoy this succulent fare for only 350++ Baht.
